Details of Pompeo's meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister MevluCavusoglu shake hands after their meeting at Ankara Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister MevluCavusoglu shake hands after their meeting at Ankara Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday. ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a range of issues including Syria, Iran and counterterrorism during his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Wednesday.

"The Secretary welcomed the decision to return Pastor Andrew Brunson and reiterated the United States’ willingness to assist Turkey in its investigation of the Jamal Khashoggi case," according to a statement from US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert.

"The Secretary also discussed with Foreign Minister Cavusoglu the continued wrongful detention of Dr. Serkan Golge and other U.S. citizens as well as locally employed staff from US Mission Turkey," she added.

Separately, Cavusoglu said Pompeo was in Ankara "delivering (US President) Trump's messages" but added that he also "told us about the Saudi side" having met with US officials the day before.