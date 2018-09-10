Upcoming today: President Trump meets with Mike Pompeo

Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump will meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday as the White House struggles to contain a spiraling crisis over a journalist's apparent death at a Saudi consulate.

Pompeo returned to Washington on Wednesday after an emergency diplomatic mission to meet Saudi and Turkish leaders.

What Trump's been saying: Trump stressed Wednesday that he does not want to abandon Riyadh as it comes under increasing pressure to explain the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who has not been seen since entering the consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2.

Trump denied that he was "giving cover" to Saudi Arabia, insisting that he wants to get to the bottom of what happened.