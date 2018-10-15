Here's what we know now about Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance

There is a big question mark hanging over whether French Minster for Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire will travel to the Saudi conference dubbed "Davos in the desert" as the furor around the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi intensifies.

The summit was set up by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a bid to transform the oil-dependent economy. It is due to commence on October 23.

Le Maire will make a decision on his attendance later this week, according to the French economy ministry.

He's not the only one still mulling over attendance at the conference. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is still scheduled to attend but President Donald Trump said a final decision would be made by Friday.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement late Tuesday that Managing Director Christine Lagarde's trip to the Middle East for the conference next week has been "deferred."

It's an abrupt change of position from Lagarde, who said as recently as Saturday that she still planned to speak at the event in Riyadh despite being horrified by reports about Khashoggi's disappearance.

Here's a full list of the A-listers pulling out of the Saudi summit.