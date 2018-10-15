Trump: I've asked for the audio of Khashoggi’s killing — "if it exists"

President Trump was just asked about Turkish claims that they have audio of Jamal Khashoggi’s purported murder.

The President said he's asked for the audio, but then hedged "if it exists."

Here's how the exchange with reporters went down:

Question: Mr. President, you asked for this audio/video intelligence —

Trump: "We have asked for it, if it exists. We have asked."

Question: But you haven't gotten it?

Trump: "We asked for it, if it exists."

Question: Are you surprised they haven't turned it over?

Trump: "I'm not sure yet that it exists. It probably does. Possibly does. I'll have a full report on that from Mike when he comes back. That's one of the things — that's going to be the first question I ask him."

Some context: Earlier today, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had “nothing to say” about the Turkish claims that they have audio.