Saudi intelligence official was relieved of his duties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman spoke Friday evening about the “continuation of full cooperation” in the investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

The leaders also “exchanged information about the progress of the ongoing investigations in both countries,” according to Anadolu.

Anadolu did not provide any other details.