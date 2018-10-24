Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his father, King Salman, were pictured shaking hands with Jamal Khashoggi's eldest son on Tuesday.

Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi and another of the journalist's relatives, Sahl bin Ahmad Khashoggi, met the royals at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

But remember: The photo-op would have been tightly orchestrated (as with everything involving the Saudi royal court), and Khashoggi's son looked uncomfortable during the meeting.

CNN has previously reported that Salah Khashoggi has been prevented from leaving Saudi Arabia.