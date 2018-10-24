Saudi crown prince speaks after Khashoggi deathBy Meg Wagner, CNN
A Saudi diplomatic car "explored forest near Istanbul day before Khashoggi killing"
From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul and Hande Atay Alam in Atlanta
A vehicle with a Saudi diplomatic license plate was exploring Belgrad forest near Istanbul the day before journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, Turkey’s state news agency Anadolu reports.
Anadolu also published the car’s photo at the entrance of the Belgrad forest with a date stamped October 1st which is a day before Jamal Khashoggi went into the Saudi consulate to receive his marriage papers.
During his speech in Ankara on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that three men from the Saudi team went on an exploration trip to Belgrad forest which is an 18-kilometers (11 mile) drive from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Khashoggi's son had a (seemingly uncomfortable) handshake with Saudi royals
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his father, King Salman, were pictured shaking hands with Jamal Khashoggi's eldest son on Tuesday.
Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi and another of the journalist's relatives, Sahl bin Ahmad Khashoggi, met the royals at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.
But remember: The photo-op would have been tightly orchestrated (as with everything involving the Saudi royal court), and Khashoggi's son looked uncomfortable during the meeting.
CNN has previously reported that Salah Khashoggi has been prevented from leaving Saudi Arabia.
Why we're watching Mohammed bin Salman's panel today
From CNN's John Defterios, Adrian Lydon, Elise Labott and Laura Smith-Spark
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will speak at Riyadh's showcase investment conference on Wednesday, a senior organizer told CNN, hours after Saudi officials offered a new accounting of the events surrounding Jamal Khashoggi's death.
Why this is notable: A panel event, due to start around 5 p.m. local time — that's 10 a.m. ET — will mark bin Salman's first public speech since Saudi Arabia admitted Khashoggi was killed at its consulate in Istanbul.
Members of bin Salman's inner circle have been blamed for the Washington Post columnist's death. Saudi Arabia said Khashoggi was killed during an interrogation gone wrong and vowed to bring rogue operatives to justice. But several US officials told CNN that any such operation could not have happened without bin Salman's direct knowledge.