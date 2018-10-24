From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul and Hande Atay Alam in Atlanta

A vehicle with a Saudi diplomatic license plate was exploring Belgrad forest near Istanbul the day before journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, Turkey’s state news agency Anadolu reports.

Anadolu also published the car’s photo at the entrance of the Belgrad forest with a date stamped October 1st which is a day before Jamal Khashoggi went into the Saudi consulate to receive his marriage papers.

During his speech in Ankara on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that three men from the Saudi team went on an exploration trip to Belgrad forest which is an 18-kilometers (11 mile) drive from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.