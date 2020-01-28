Little is known about the contents of Trump's Mideast plan, which is being spearheaded by the President's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Trump on Monday described the plan as a "suggestion between Israel and the Palestinians." But when asked whether he had spoken to the Palestinians about the plan, he but wouldn't answer, saying: "We will be reporting on that tomorrow. It's something they should want. They probably won't want it initially, but I think in the end they will."

The plan has been delayed amid the months-long period of turmoil in Israeli politics, with the country due to hold an unprecedented third national election in less than a year in March.