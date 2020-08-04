A wounded man walks near the scene of an explosion. Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images

Lebanese authorities say an explosion near Beirut's port on Tuesday evening has left a large number of people injured, CNN's Senior Correspondent Ben Wedeman reports.

The explosion caused massive damage to the surrounding area and sent a huge cloud of red smoke over the city.

Lebanon's state-run NNA news agency reports that a major fire broke out near Beirut port and firefighting teams have rushed to the scene to put out the fire.