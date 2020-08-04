World
Lebanese capital rocked by huge explosion

By Tara John

Updated 1:57 p.m. ET, August 4, 2020
1 min ago

The blast was felt 150 miles away from Lebanon

From CNN's Mia Alberti

The explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday afternoon was felt in the neighboring island of Cyprus, around 240 kilometers away – or about 150 miles — from Lebanon, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

"We received a number of reports from Cyprus which seem related to this explosion, reporting noise and rattling windows," EMSC tweeted. 

Several social media users also wrote on Twitter they felt the explosion in their homes in Cyprus.  

"The explosion was felt in Limassol, Cyprus, our windows shaked (sic)," Elias Mavrokefalos tweeted. "I checked to see if we were being bombed," another Limassol resident tweeted. Another person said she also heard the explosion and felt a "light tremor" in the city of Nicosia. 

Cyprus' Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides also tweeted that he's in "communication with the Lebanese government and have informed of Cyprus’ immediate readiness to assist Lebanon."

4 min ago

Red Cross puts out "urgent call" for blood donations following blast

From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali

The Lebanese Red Cross has made an “urgent call” for blood donations from all blood types to help treat those injured in the blast in the port of Beirut today, the organization said on Twitter.

Read the tweet:

10 min ago

An explosion rocked Beirut today. Here's what we know — and what we don't know.

A massive explosion ripped through the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people and blowing out windows in buildings across the city.

If you're just reading in now, here's what we know about the blast so far:

  • Where it happened: The blast appears to have been centered on the city's port area. State-run National News Agency reported that the source of the explosion was initially believed to be a major fire at a warehouse in the area.
  • Many injured: Large numbers of people were wounded in the blast, authorities said, and footage from the scene captured the injured staggering through streets in the capital. The country's health minister ordered all hospitals in the area to prepare to receive injuries. Officials have not released any specific numbers about how many people were injured.
  • Effects felt for miles: Homes as far as 10 kilometers away — or a little more than six miles — were damaged, according to witnesses. One Beirut resident who was several kilometers away from the site of the blast said her windows had been shattered by the explosion.
  • Cause is unclear: We're still not sure exactly what caused the explosion.

12 min ago

"It is like an apocalypse," eyewitness says of Beirut explosion aftermath 

Eyewitness Bachar Ghattas described dire scenes of chaos in the Lebanese capital after Tuesday's blast, calling it "like an apocalypse."

"You can see injured people all over the streets in Beirut, glass all over the place, cars are damaged, it is like an apocalypse," he said in a phone call with CNN's Becky Anderson.

It is very, very frightening what is happening right now and people are freaking out. The emergency services are overwhelmed."

"Beirut port is totally destroyed," he added about the site of the blast."We don't have a port."

3 min ago

Red Cross is diverting ambulances to Beirut

From CNN’s Hamdi Alkhshali in Atlanta

The Lebanese Red Cross is diverting ambulances from North Lebanon, Bekaa and South Lebanon to Beirut in order to provide support with the rescue and evacuation of patients, it said in a tweet on Tuesday. 

“Beirut Port explosion: all available Lebanese Red Cross ambulances from North Lebanon, Bekaa and South Lebanon are being dispatched to Beirut to support with rescue and evacuation of patients,” the tweet read.

1 min ago

White House monitoring explosion in Beirut

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House is monitoring the explosion in Beirut, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

“That was breaking as I came out here and safe to say we’re monitoring the situation,” McEnany said. 

Lebanese authorities said there were a large number of injuries following an explosion near Beirut port earlier Tuesday.  

In an earlier statement, the US State Department said it is also “closely following reports of an explosion in Beirut” and “working closely with local authorities to determine if any U.S. citizens were affected.”

18 min ago

Lebanese president orders military patrols in Beirut

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has directed all the armed forces to deal with the repercussions of the blast in Beirut and to conduct patrols in impacted areas and in the suburbs to ensure security, state-run National News Agency said.

What we know: Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared Wednesday a day of national mourning in the aftermath of the massive explosion in the Beirut port area, the national broadcaster TeleLiban reported.

8 min ago

US State Department says it is "closely following reports of an explosion in Beirut"

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020, in this picture obtained from a social media video. From Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Reuters

The US State Department is “closely following reports of an explosion in Beirut” and “working closely with local authorities to determine if any U.S. citizens were affected.”

“Reporting indicates the explosion occurred in/around the port of Beirut. We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected, and stand ready to offer all possible assistance,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. 

The Department urge US citizens to “avoid the affected area” and “shelter in place and follow the directions of local authorities.”

“We have no information about the cause of the explosion and would refer you to the Government of Lebanon for further information,” the department said.

23 min ago

The blast damaged CNN's Beirut bureau

Senior Correspondent Ben Wedeman reports fro CNN's damaged Beirut bureau on Tuesday.
Senior Correspondent Ben Wedeman reports fro CNN's damaged Beirut bureau on Tuesday. CNN

Standing in the wreckage of CNN's Beirut bureau, senior correspondent Ben Wedeman surveyed the damage from a massive blast.

He said the explosion "blew out windows in this room, in the room next to us, our front glass doors," as well as the windows of neighbors in the building.

Wedeman said he had spoken to eyewitnesses living even closer to the port, where the explosion took place, who described a "scene of total destruction."

"The hospitals are overwhelmed at this point with the wounded, [and are] calling people to donate blood," he added.

Wedeman said he had been through wars in Lebanon, but had never felt anything "along the lines of this explosion," he said.

The cause of the blast remains unclear.