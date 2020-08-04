A CNN producer in Beirut has described the "chaotic scene," in the emergency room of one Beirut's hospitals, with doctors conducting triage as they try to treat dozens of people injured in Tuesday's explosion.

"Some people had broken limbs, some showered with glass," Ghazi Balkiz said.

"I walked in, I saw a few people lying on the floor -- doctors trying to put IVs into them. A couple of people were passed out," he added.