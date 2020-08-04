"It is like an apocalypse," eyewitness says of Beirut explosion aftermath 

Eyewitness Bachar Ghattas described dire scenes of chaos in the Lebanese capital after Tuesday's blast, calling it "like an apocalypse."

"You can see injured people all over the streets in Beirut, glass all over the place, cars are damaged, it is like an apocalypse," he said in a phone call with CNN's Becky Anderson.

It is very, very frightening what is happening right now and people are freaking out. The emergency services are overwhelmed."

"Beirut port is totally destroyed," he added about the site of the blast."We don't have a port."