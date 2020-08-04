German chancellor offers to help Lebanon after explosion

German Chancellor Angela Merkel at an EU summit in Brussels in July. John Thys/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government is “devastated by the reports and images" coming out of Lebanon, according to her spokesperson Ulrike Demmer.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost love ones. We wish the wounded a speedy recovery. We will offer Lebanon our help," Merkel said, according to a tweet from Demmer.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also tweeted his support to the people of Lebanon.

"Terrible scenes out of Beirut after a major explosion. Our hearts go out to those caught up in this tragedy and to our Australian Lebanese community waiting to hear from their loved ones. Australia stands ready to provide our support, including to any Australians affected," the prime minister said.