US Embassy in Beirut asks people to wear masks due to reports of toxic gases

People ride past a car destroyed after a building wall collapsed on August 4. Daniel Carde/Getty Images

The US Embassy in Beirut is urging those in the area of the explosion to “stay indoors and wear masks if available” due to reports of toxic gases released from the blast.

An embassy security alert went out following the explosion.

"There are reports of toxic gases released in the explosion so all in the area should stay indoors and wear masks if available," the embassy warned.

The embassy also urged US citizens in the affected areas to "contact their loved ones directly and/or update their status on social media."