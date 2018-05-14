At least 37 people have been killed during clashes Monday along the border fence between Israel and Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

This is the biggest number of fatalities suffered in one day since the latest round of demonstrations began more than six weeks ago. The previous highest number was 17 on March 30, the first day of the protests.

By a CNN count, based on Ministry of Health figures, more than 90 people have been killed in the demonstrations since March 30.