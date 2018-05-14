Protests in Gaza ahead of US embassy moveBy Meg Wagner, CNN
Jared Kushner will speak at the embassy ceremony
Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the President and Trump's son-in-law, will speak at the embassy opening in Jerusalem, which starts soon.
At least 37 people killed in Gaza clashes, Palestinian Ministry of Health says
From CNN's Ameera Ahmad
At least 37 people have been killed during clashes Monday along the border fence between Israel and Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
This is the biggest number of fatalities suffered in one day since the latest round of demonstrations began more than six weeks ago. The previous highest number was 17 on March 30, the first day of the protests.
By a CNN count, based on Ministry of Health figures, more than 90 people have been killed in the demonstrations since March 30.
Moments away: US will open embassy in Jerusalem
From CNN's James Masters
Today is the day.
The Trump administration will officially move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday, formally breaking with decades of established US policy and international practice.
While US officials say the move will create greater stability, critics claim the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital could further increase tensions in the region.
The move has outraged Palestinians, who are protesting today at the fence separating Gaza and Israel. A number of deaths have been reported.
The embassy event is expected to get underway at 9 a.m. ET (4 p.m. local time) with Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner, both in attendance.
Trump says he saved almost $1 billion on US embassy in Jerusalem
From CNN's James Masters
If you were listening to President Trump’s speech in Indiana last Thursday, you probably heard him talking about how he saved the US $1 billion in moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
For now, the administration is designating the US consular facility in Jerusalem as its official US embassy, but the process of building a new permanent embassy in the contested city will take years.
Trump failed to mention that distinction Thursday, telling the crowd that the US would spend only “$200,000 to $300,000” on the new embassy, versus a $1 billion proposal he said he was initially presented.
So, how much is it all going to cost in the end? Here’s CNN’s Zachary Cohen with what you need to know.
