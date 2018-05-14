White House on protester deaths: "Israel has the right to defend itself"

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah addressed the deaths of more than 50 Palestinian protesters at the White House press briefing just now and blamed the militant group Hamas for their deaths.

"The responsibility for these tragic deaths rest squarely with Hamas," Shah said, adding that "Hamas is intentionally and cynically provoking this response."

He added: "As the Secretary of State [Mike Pompeo] said, Israel has the right to defend itself."

Israel, for its part, has said the demonstrations are orchestrated by Hamas and has insisted its forces are acting "according to standard operating procedures."