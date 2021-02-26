The chairs of the Senate and House intelligence committees have each released separate statements praising the Biden administration's decision to release the unclassified report containing details about the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
“For too long, the United States failed to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the brutal murder of journalist, dissident, and Virginia resident Jamal Khashoggi. I’m encouraged to see the new administration taking steps to rectify that by releasing this long-overdue congressionally mandated report into his killing," Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in the statement.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, also commended the administration for the release of the report.
"For years, the House and Senate have pressed for this measure of accountability, and I’m grateful to President Biden and Director of National Intelligence Haines for making this report public as we requested," Schiff said in a statement.
"The highest levels of the Saudi government, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are culpable in the murder of journalist and American resident Jamal Khashoggi, and there is no escaping that stark truth laid bare in the Intelligence Community’s long overdue public assessment," he continued.
Schiff went on to call on the Biden administration to "take further steps to diminish the United States’ reliance on Riyadh and reinforce that our partnership with the Kingdom is a not a blank check.”