World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Intelligence report on Jamal Khashoggi's murder released

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:17 p.m. ET, February 26, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

US intel report finds Saudi Crown Prince responsible for approving Khashoggi operation

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman  Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Kingdom Council/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/FILE

The US intelligence report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi says that that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman was responsible, saying he approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi.

“We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the reports executive summary states. 

“We base this assessment on the Crown Prince's control of decisionmaking in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman's protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince's support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi,” the report says.

 

7 min ago

The US intelligence report on Khashoggi's murder was just released

The US intelligence community just released a long-awaited report with new public details about those behind the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Not long after the Saudi journalist was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the CIA assessed with high confidence that Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, had personally ordered the killing, but intelligence officials never spoke publicly or presented evidence.

A United Nations investigator found in June 2019 it was "inconceivable" that MBS wasn't aware of the operation.