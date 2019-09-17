Speaking to party supporters in Tel Aviv, Benny Gantz struck an optimistic tone despite inconclusive exit polls. He said that the people of Israel had voted for unity, and that he intended to lead his Blue and White party in creating a “broad unity government.”

Contacts with other parties to build that coalition have already started, he added, saying “I intend to talk to everybody, starting tonight.”

Gantz also said that it appeared as though rival Benjamin Netanyahu had not succeeded in his mission to put together a coalition of right-wing and religious parties. Netanyahu has not yet spoken publicly.

“Of course we’ll be waiting for the true and final results, but the way it looks right now, we accomplished our mission and we did it our way,” he said.