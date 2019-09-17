In this election, 29 political parties are vying for a spot in the Knesset. Two parties look certain to stand head and shoulders above the rest: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, and Benny Gantz's Blue and White.

Likud is a party on the right of Israeli politics, while Blue and White has positioned itself as centrist.

In most polls, Gantz and Netanyahu appeared to be neck and neck. Both leaders know they will need to rely on the support of smaller parties to form a coalition -- something Netanyahu failed to do following the election in April.