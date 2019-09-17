Benjamin Netanyahu fights for future in do-over election
Who are the contenders?
In this election, 29 political parties are vying for a spot in the Knesset. Two parties look certain to stand head and shoulders above the rest: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, and Benny Gantz's Blue and White.
Likud is a party on the right of Israeli politics, while Blue and White has positioned itself as centrist.
In most polls, Gantz and Netanyahu appeared to be neck and neck. Both leaders know they will need to rely on the support of smaller parties to form a coalition -- something Netanyahu failed to do following the election in April.
Key timings to watch out for
7 a.m. local (12 a.m. ET): Polls open.
10 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET): Polls close.
10 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET): Exit polls expected (though these are bound to shift)
Overnight: Final results come in, exit poll projections are continuously refined and improved.
Sept 18 – 20: Election results finalized.
Week beginning Sept 22: Political parties begin consultations with President Reuven Rivlin and recommend a leader to form a coalition government.
Oct 15 – Oct 29: Government won’t be announced until up to six weeks after vote. The candidate has 28 days to put together a coalition of at least 61 members of Knesset, but the President can grant a 14-day extension.
After Oct 29: If the leader is unable to put together a coalition majority after the extension period, the President could task someone else.