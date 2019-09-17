Benjamin Netanyahu fights for future in do-over election
Israelis go back to the polls in déjà vu vote
Israelis are heading back to the polls for the second time this year after the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, failed to form a governing coalition off the back of the national ballot in April.
Netanyahu, who is still facing the prospect of indictment on corruption charges, is again locked in a tight race against Benny Gantz, a retired army chief. Some recent polls show Gantz’s new centrist Blue and White Party slightly ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud.
Bibi, as he is known by supporters, has tried to shift the focus of the election to national security in recent days – pledging to annex parts of the West Bank, considered occupied Palestinian territory by most of the international community, as well as unveiling claims about what he said was a previously unknown Iranian nuclear weapons site.
But after having bet on Donald Trump’s support on both issues, the US President’s muted response to both announcements might have been seen as a disappointment.
Another potential complicating factor is that the US administration’s long-promised peace plan could be released within days, according to Netanyahu himself.
Who are the contenders?
In this election, 29 political parties are vying for a spot in the Knesset. Two parties look certain to stand head and shoulders above the rest: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, and Benny Gantz's Blue and White.
Likud is a party on the right of Israeli politics, while Blue and White has positioned itself as centrist.
In most polls, Gantz and Netanyahu appeared to be neck and neck. Both leaders know they will need to rely on the support of smaller parties to form a coalition -- something Netanyahu failed to do following the election in April.
Key timings to watch out for
7 a.m. local (12 a.m. ET): Polls open.
10 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET): Polls close.
10 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET): Exit polls expected (though these are bound to shift)
Overnight: Final results come in, exit poll projections are continuously refined and improved.
Sept 18 – 20: Election results finalized.
Week beginning Sept 22: Political parties begin consultations with President Reuven Rivlin and recommend a leader to form a coalition government.
Oct 15 – Oct 29: Government won’t be announced until up to six weeks after vote. The candidate has 28 days to put together a coalition of at least 61 members of Knesset, but the President can grant a 14-day extension.
After Oct 29: If the leader is unable to put together a coalition majority after the extension period, the President could task someone else.