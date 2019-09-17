Israelis are heading back to the polls for the second time this year after the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, failed to form a governing coalition off the back of the national ballot in April.

Netanyahu, who is still facing the prospect of indictment on corruption charges, is again locked in a tight race against Benny Gantz, a retired army chief. Some recent polls show Gantz’s new centrist Blue and White Party slightly ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud.

A woman talks on her mobile phone below Likud Party banners in the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva. (Hazem Bader/AFP)

Bibi, as he is known by supporters, has tried to shift the focus of the election to national security in recent days – pledging to annex parts of the West Bank, considered occupied Palestinian territory by most of the international community, as well as unveiling claims about what he said was a previously unknown Iranian nuclear weapons site.

But after having bet on Donald Trump’s support on both issues, the US President’s muted response to both announcements might have been seen as a disappointment.

Another potential complicating factor is that the US administration’s long-promised peace plan could be released within days, according to Netanyahu himself.