Exit polls show election too close to call

The calm before the storm of the exit polls.

It is a bit subdued at the Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv, and not full at all, but that's to be expected, as many of Benjamin Netanyahu's supporters are still out canvassing with less than an hour to go.

It's also worth noting that there is little faith in the exit polls, so many here will wait for actual results to come in to get a better sense of how this night will go.

Outside the Blue and White Party headquarters in Tel Aviv, a sign suggests it will be a long night.

A sign outside the Blue and White Party's Tel Aviv headquarters asking supporters to have a coffee while they wait for election results. (Ofri Eshel)

This banner reads: “Entrance from 1:00 a.m., go have a cup of coffee in the meantime.”

The Blue and White Party is possibly trying to cool down excitement, after Benny Gantz jumped the gun with an early victory speech in April.