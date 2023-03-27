For months, hundreds of thousands of people have been taking to the streets across Israel to protest far-reaching changes to the legal system that some say threaten the country’s democratic foundations.
- What's the issue? At its core, the judicial overhaul would give the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, and therefore the parties in power, more control over Israel’s judiciary.
- It's a hugely significant shake up: From how judges are selected, to what laws the Supreme Court can rule on, to even giving parliament power to overturn Supreme Court decisions, the changes would be the most significant shakeups to Israel’s judiciary since its founding in 1948.
- Reforms don't come out of nowhere: Figures from across the political spectrum have in the past called for changes to Israel’s judiciary. Israel has no written constitution, only a set of quasi-constitutional basic laws, making the Supreme Court even more powerful. But Israel also has no check on the power of the Knesset other than the Supreme Court.
- What are the changes? The judicial overhaul is a package of bills, all of which need to pass three votes in the Knesset before they become law. One of the most important elements for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is the bill that changes the makeup of the nine-member committee that selects judges, in order to give the government a majority of the seats on the committee. Another "override clause" would give the Israeli parliament the power to pass laws previously ruled invalid by the court, essentially overriding Supreme Court decisions.
- Defending the plans: Netanyahu and his supporters argue that the Supreme Court has become an insular, elitist group that does not represent the Israeli people. They argue the Supreme Court has overstepped its role, getting into issues it should not rule on.
- Unfit for office bill: Another bill, now voted through, makes it more difficult for a sitting Prime Minister to be declared unfit for office, restricting the reasons to physical or mental incapacity and requiring either the prime minister themselves, or two-thirds of the cabinet, to vote for such a declaration. This bill has big implications for the Israeli prime minister and critics say Netanyahu is pushing the overhaul forward because of his own ongoing corruption trial, where he faces charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing.
- Opposing the bill: Critics say the overhaul goes too far, and will completely destroy the only avenue available to provide checks and balances to the Israeli legislative branch. They warn it will harm the independence of the Israeli judiciary, and will hurt rights not enshrined in Israel’s quasi-constitutional basic laws, like minority rights and freedom of expression.
