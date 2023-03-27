World
Israel's political crisis

Russia's war in Ukraine

Protests and strikes erupt in Israel over judicial overhaul

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Rob Picheta, Ed Upright and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 11:33 a.m. ET, March 27, 2023
16 min ago

Israel's far-right finance minister tells protesters to go out in support of the judicial overhaul 

From CNN’s Hadas Gold in Jerusalem 

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a news conference in Jerusalem on January 8.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a news conference in Jerusalem on January 8. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

Israel’s controversial finance minister Bezalel Smotrich called on supporters to protest in Jerusalem in favor of the judicial overhaul, announcing he will join the demonstrations.  

“Friends! Under no circumstances whatsoever must the reforms to fix the judicial system and to strengthen Israel's democracy be stopped,” Smotrich said in a video message.

“Do not give in to violence, to anarchy, to objectors and wild strikes. We are the majority — let's make our voice heard. I will be there — you come too. We won't let them steal our voice and our country,” he added.

The minister had attracted controversy over the past month after calling for the Palestinian village of Huwara to be erased. He had also separately denied the existence of the Palestinian people. 

Tens of thousands are currently protesting at the Knesset in opposition of a judicial overhaul plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.

26 min ago

A threat to democracy or much-needed reform?Israel's judicial overhaul explained

From CNN's Hadas Gold in Jerusalem

An aerial view shows protesters attending a demonstration in Jerusalem on March 27.
An aerial view shows protesters attending a demonstration in Jerusalem on March 27. (Stringer/Reuters)

For months, hundreds of thousands of people have been taking to the streets across Israel to protest far-reaching changes to the legal system that some say threaten the country’s democratic foundations.

Tensions rose further this weekend when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his opposition to the planned overhaul, prompting mass street protests and widespread strike action.

Here are key things to know about the judicial overhaul:

  • What's the issue? At its core, the changes would give the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, and therefore the parties in power, more control over Israel’s judiciary.
  • It's a hugely significant shake up: From how judges are selected, to what laws the Supreme Court can rule on, to even giving parliament power to overturn Supreme Court decisions, the changes would be the most significant shakeups to Israel’s judiciary since its founding in 1948.
  • Reforms don't come out of nowhere: Figures from across the political spectrum have in the past called for changes to Israel’s judiciary. Israel has no written constitution, only a set of quasi-constitutional basic laws, making the Supreme Court even more powerful. But Israel also has no check on the power of the Knesset other than the Supreme Court.
  • What are the changes? The judicial overhaul is a package of bills, all of which need to pass three votes in the Knesset before they become law. One of the most important elements for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is the bill that changes the makeup of the nine-member committee that selects judges, in order to give the government a majority of the seats on the committee. Another "override clause" would give the Israeli parliament the power to pass laws previously ruled invalid by the court, essentially overriding Supreme Court decisions.
  • Defending the plans: Netanyahu and his supporters argue that the Supreme Court has become an insular, elitist group that does not represent the Israeli people. They argue the Supreme Court has overstepped its role, getting into issues it should not rule on.
  • Unfit for office bill: Another bill, now voted through, makes it more difficult for a sitting Prime Minister to be declared unfit for office, restricting the reasons to physical or mental incapacity and requiring either the prime minister themselves, or two-thirds of the cabinet, to vote for such a declaration. This bill has big implications for the Israeli prime minister and critics say Netanyahu is pushing the overhaul forward because of his own ongoing corruption trial, where he faces charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing.
  • Opposing the bill: Critics say the overhaul goes too far, and will completely destroy the only avenue available to provide checks and balances to the Israeli legislative branch. They warn it will harm the independence of the Israeli judiciary, and will hurt rights not enshrined in Israel’s quasi-constitutional basic laws, like minority rights and freedom of expression.

Read more here.

2 hr 5 min ago

Israel's far-right national security minister Ben Gvir calls on supporters to protest in Jerusalem

From CNN staff

Itamar Ben Gvir speaks to the media ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on March 19.
Itamar Ben Gvir speaks to the media ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on March 19. (Abir Sultan/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir called on supporters to protest in Jerusalem on Monday.

“Emergency situation! Heading up to Jerusalem!” he said in a tweet.

“The right wing camp will be going out in support in Jerusalem," the post added. "We cannot give up on the nation's choice! Bring a flag and join.”

Earlier Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog on urged the government to immediately halt its planned judicial overhaul, saying: "the eyes of the whole world are on you."

2 hr 36 min ago

Here's who is on strike in Israel

From CNN's Rob Picheta and Amir Tal

Passengers look at the monitor displaying delayed flights at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 27.
Passengers look at the monitor displaying delayed flights at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 27. (Oren Ziv/AP)

Israel has been brought to a standstill by a "historic" general strike, as anger and unrest at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to weaken the judiciary peaked.

Nurses, airport workers and many more have reduced their hours or walked out.

The initial strike action was called by Histadrut, Israel's largest trade union federation, and has been joined or supported by workers in multiple sectors.

The federation said critical services such as hospitals, firefighters and the electric company would operate on a Saturday schedule. Food establishments and day care centers will operate as usual and public transportation will continue to run. 

“Actions that could endanger human life and the security of the country will not be taken,” Histadrut added.

“Stop this judicial process before it is too late,” the federation's leader Arnon Bar-David said, addressing Netanyahu directly as he called the strike.

  • Government: Employees at the local level walked out in cities across Israel, as did public sector workers in national ministries, according to Histadrut.
  • Health care: Nurses will walk out Tuesday, in a move announced by the Israeli Nurses Association. Dozens of hospitals and medical centers have joined the strike.
  • Finance: Israel's central bank and its stock exchange are among the organizations striking, Histadrut said, along with several individual banks.
  • Transport: Israel’s main airport, Ben Gurion Tel Aviv, announced an immediate halt to all take-offs on Monday. They resumed a few hours later. Workers at Israel's ports are also on strike, as are railway workers.
  • Education: Universities were one of the first sectors to announce a strike, with facilities across the country closed.
  • Culture: Museums have closed their doors, as have private entertainment companies like the Israel Film Industry Association, according Histadrut.
  • Retail: The Azrieli Group, a chain of shopping malls, has closed its doors.
  • Restaurants: McDonald's is closing all its restaurants across Israel, the company said on Monday.
3 hr 34 min ago

Netanyahu's government is attempting to turn Israel into a "dictatorship," former PM says

From CNN's Rob Picheta

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is "trying to make Israel a dictatorship," according to the country's former leader Ehud Barak, in a blistering attack against the man he once served in Cabinet.

“It’s the most severe crisis we have had in Israel in the last 75 years," Barak, who was Israeli prime minister between 1999 and 2001, said at an event hosted by London think tank Chatham House. "It’s a threat to our democracy and our way of life."

Barak replaced Netanyahu as Israel's leader and later served as his defense minister for four years. But he attacked his former boss's new, right-wing government, saying it "acts blatantly illegitimately in what it is doing."

"We are defending democracy against those who are using the very tools that democracy gives and the very freedom that it bestows upon its citizens in order to destroy it from within," Barak said.

"We call it regime change from top down. They are trying to make Israel a dictatorship. We are not going to accept it. This is not going to fit into our basic values and collective psyche.”

His intervention came as protests and strikes swept the country, amid an outpouring of anger over Netanyahu's efforts to weaken the judiciary.

2 hr 27 min ago

Israel embassy in Washington, DC, closes Monday to join strike

From CNN's Alex Marquardt and Kylie Atwood

Israel's embassy in Washington, DC, “will be closed today until further notice and no consular services will be provided," the embassy's spokesperson tweeted Monday.

The embassy staff were instructed to go on strike by Histadrut, Israel’s largest trade union federation. Asked if Ambassador Michael Herzog is joining the strike, the embassy spokesperson said he “follows the union’s instructions.”

Some background: The temporary shuttering of Israel’s embassy in Washington – with other missions in the US and around the world expected to follow suit – is an extraordinary act of protest in response to a domestic political dispute. Israeli diplomats told CNN they don't recall any other time that the embassy was closed due to a political crisis at home. 

Whether or not the diplomats join any public protests is unclear. Typically diplomats are not allowed to join political protests. 

2 hr 21 min ago

Netanyahu calls on all demonstrators to “behave responsibly and not to act violently”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in Berlin on March 16.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in Berlin on March 16. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images/FILE)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on protesters in Jerusalem to behave responsibly and “not to act violently.”

“I call on all the demonstrators in Jerusalem, on the right and the left, to behave responsibly and not to act violently. We are brotherly people," he said in a post on Twitter.

Netanyahu is yet to address the country directly as chaos swept Israel on Monday, beyond his tweet.

3 hr 54 min ago

Protesters flock to Israeli streets on Monday, demanding end to judiciary overhaul

Protesters outside the Knesset on Monday.
Protesters outside the Knesset on Monday. Umbrella Movement of Resistance against Dictatorship

The protests that have been raging across Israel for months escalated over the weekend and continued into Monday, when strikes across multiple industries also brought much of the country to a halt.

Crowds of Israelis made their way to the Knesset in Jerusalem, demanding an end to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to overhaul the judiciary, which some say threaten the country’s democratic foundations.

Women attend a demonstration in Jerusalem on March 27.
Women attend a demonstration in Jerusalem on March 27. (Ammar Awad/Reuters)

Israelis protest near the Supreme Court during a demonstration on March 27 in Jerusalem.
Israelis protest near the Supreme Court during a demonstration on March 27 in Jerusalem. (Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters)

Others gathered at the Supreme Court waving Israeli flags, an ever-present symbol at the demonstrations.

In Tel Aviv, crowds spilled into roads and stopped traffic, aerial footage showed.

Workers across several sectors also walked out in a general strike called by Israel's largest union.

An aerial view shows thousands of Israelis protesting as they block Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 27.
An aerial view shows thousands of Israelis protesting as they block Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 27. (Harel Ben Nun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

4 hr 12 min ago

Hardline Israeli justice minister opens door to judicial overhaul delay

From CNN’s Amir Tal in Jerusalem

Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin, one of the most forceful advocates of judicial overhaul, opened the door to the possibility of delaying the legislation, warning that lawlessness could bring the government down. 

“I will respect any decision that Prime Minister Netanyahu makes regarding legal reform legislative procedures,” said Levin, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party. “This is with the knowledge that a situation in which everyone does what he feels like, may immediately lead to the fall of the government and the collapse of the Likud.

The controversial legislation sparked unprecedented nationwide strikes on Monday, after Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for advocating a delay in passing the laws. 