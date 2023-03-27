Israel's far-right finance minister tells protesters to go out in support of the judicial overhaul 

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a news conference in Jerusalem on January 8. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

Israel’s controversial finance minister Bezalel Smotrich called on supporters to protest in Jerusalem in favor of the judicial overhaul, announcing he will join the demonstrations.

“Friends! Under no circumstances whatsoever must the reforms to fix the judicial system and to strengthen Israel's democracy be stopped,” Smotrich said in a video message.

“Do not give in to violence, to anarchy, to objectors and wild strikes. We are the majority — let's make our voice heard. I will be there — you come too. We won't let them steal our voice and our country,” he added.

The minister had attracted controversy over the past month after calling for the Palestinian village of Huwara to be erased. He had also separately denied the existence of the Palestinian people.

Tens of thousands are currently protesting at the Knesset in opposition of a judicial overhaul plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.