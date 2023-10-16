Conditions in Gaza have deteriorated dangerously, experts say, with serious shortages of clean water and food as tens of thousands of Palestinians attempt to flee crippling airstrikes and an Israeli ground offensive.

About half a million people have left northern Gaza for the south following Israel's evacuation notice on Friday, an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said Sunday.

The estimate represents roughly half the population of northern Gaza, where the IDF is gearing up for the next stages of its war with Hamas, which controls the territory.

Israel launched its offensive in response to devastating Hamas terror attacks that killed 1,400 people on October 14.

In his first clear denouncement of Hamas' attacks, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the militant group's actions "do not represent the Palestinian people."

Here's what else you need to know:

Next stages: Israel has been signaling it is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza, even as a humanitarian crisis grows inside the coastal Palestinian enclave. Israel’s military said Saturday its forces are readying for the next stages of the war, including “combined and coordinated strikes from the air, sea and land.” More than 2,600 people have died as Israel pounds Gaza with strikes, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Israel has closed its two border crossings with Gaza and imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, blocking supplies of fuel, electricity and water. That has left the Rafah crossing with Egypt as the only viable outlet to get people out of the enclave — and supplies into it. On Monday, the US embassy said desperate residents hoping to exit Gaza via Rafah may receive "very little notice" if it opens. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that "Rafah will be open" after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Humanitarian crisis: Shelters in southern Gaza are overloaded, with shortages of crucial supplies, as tens of thousands of people flee from Israeli airstrikes in the north, a UN official said. "There aren’t shelters available in the south in terms of the numbers that are coming," UN coordinator Lynn Hastings told UNTV. Southern Gaza is also experiencing shortages of food, water and fuel, she said.