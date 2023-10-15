The Palestinian Water Authority has warned that water supplies in Gaza are running very low because of the destruction of generating capacity.

It said Saturday that before the conflict began, 262,000 cubic meters of water were being drawn from wells daily. Now that figure is 14,000 cubic meters, and there is an urgent need for fuel to provide more water, it said.

The shortages are throughout Gaza, according to the water authority.

There is an urgent need for 14,000 liters of fuel per day, which would provide around 130,000 cubic meters of water, it added.

The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Saturday that most people in Gaza now had no access to water.