The UN says an Israeli military order to evacuate the entire 1.1 million population of northern Gaza to the south of the besieged enclave is "impossible" without causing major humanitarian consequences.

Israel has amassed more than 300,000 reservists along its southern border with Gaza but has not confirmed whether it is planning for an intensified military operation.

Gaza's humanitarian crisis is deepening with warnings people are at risk of starvation as Israel maintains its bombardment in response to Hamas terror attacks that killed more than 1,200 people, including at least 27 Americans.

More than 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The airstrikes have also displaced 338,000 people, the UN said.

