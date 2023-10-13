The UN says an Israeli military order to evacuate the entire 1.1 million population of northern Gaza to the south of the besieged enclave is "impossible" without causing major humanitarian consequences.
Israel has amassed more than 300,000 reservists along its southern border with Gaza but has not confirmed whether it is planning for an intensified military operation.
Gaza's humanitarian crisis is deepening with warnings people are at risk of starvation as Israel maintains its bombardment in response to Hamas terror attacks that killed more than 1,200 people, including at least 27 Americans.
More than 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The airstrikes have also displaced 338,000 people, the UN said.
Here's what else you should know:
- Calls for aid: Hamas on Thursday appealed to international relief organizations to provide essential medical and relief supplies to Gaza as Israel continues airstrikes on the territory. Gaza's humanitarian crisis has deepened, with warnings from UN experts that the population is at risk of starvation and fuel could run out within hours. Israel is withholding essential supplies from the enclave in response to Hamas' brutal terror attacks, CNN previously reported.
- International reaction: Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday called Israel's missile strikes on Syria "a gross violation" of international law. Russia's deputy foreign minister and Middle East envoy Mikhail Bogdanov called for the "immediate cessation of hostilities" and the resumption of food and medicine deliveries to Gaza, the ministry said in a statement. The United Kingdom will send a "significant support package" to deter attempts to further escalate the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- US diplomacy: Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Amman, Jordan, early Friday local time ahead of a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday, Blinken vowed US support for Israel and likened Hamas’ crimes to ISIS.
- Crisis deepens: More than 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general. Nearly 218,000 of those are sheltering in 92 schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency, he said.
- On the ground footage: South First Responders in Israel said on Thursday it obtained footage from cameras found on the bodies of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants that shows the Saturday morning assault on the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza. CNN geolocated the footage to the kibbutz. In one of the videos, militants wearing bulletproof vests and wielding rifles can be seen walking through the community and yelling as gunshots are heard in the background.
- Victim stories: A woman whose mother survived the Holocaust spoke to CNN about her missing grandchildren. A woman told CNN of her losses as a result of the conflict, including her mother, three young children as well as their parents. And young Israelis around the world are returning to Israel following the attacks to join the war.