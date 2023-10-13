World
Israel-Hamas war rages as Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises from attacks

By Kathleen Magramo and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:26 a.m. ET, October 13, 2023
2 min ago

It's morning in Israel and Gaza. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

The UN says an Israeli military order to evacuate the entire 1.1 million population of northern Gaza to the south of the besieged enclave is "impossible" without causing major humanitarian consequences.

Israel has amassed more than 300,000 reservists along its southern border with Gaza but has not confirmed whether it is planning for an intensified military operation.

Gaza's humanitarian crisis is deepening with warnings people are at risk of starvation as Israel maintains its bombardment in response to Hamas terror attacks that killed more than 1,200 people, including at least 27 Americans.

More than 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The airstrikes have also displaced 338,000 people, the UN said.

Here's what else you should know:

  • Calls for aid: Hamas on Thursday appealed to international relief organizations to provide essential medical and relief supplies to Gaza as Israel continues airstrikes on the territory. Gaza's humanitarian crisis has deepened, with warnings from UN experts that the population is at risk of starvation and fuel could run out within hours. Israel is withholding essential supplies from the enclave in response to Hamas' brutal terror attacks, CNN previously reported. 
  • International reaction: Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday called Israel's missile strikes on Syria "a gross violation" of international law. Russia's deputy foreign minister and Middle East envoy Mikhail Bogdanov called for the "immediate cessation of hostilities" and the resumption of food and medicine deliveries to Gaza, the ministry said in a statement. The United Kingdom will send a "significant support package" to deter attempts to further escalate the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
  • US diplomacy: Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Amman, Jordan, early Friday local time ahead of a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday, Blinken vowed US support for Israel and likened Hamas’ crimes to ISIS.
  • Crisis deepens: More than 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general. Nearly 218,000 of those are sheltering in 92 schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency, he said.
  • On the ground footage: South First Responders in Israel said on Thursday it obtained footage from cameras found on the bodies of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants that shows the Saturday morning assault on the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza. CNN geolocated the footage to the kibbutz. In one of the videos, militants wearing bulletproof vests and wielding rifles can be seen walking through the community and yelling as gunshots are heard in the background. 
  • Victim stories: A woman whose mother survived the Holocaust spoke to CNN about her missing grandchildren. A woman told CNN of her losses as a result of the conflict, including her mother, three young children as well as their parents. And young Israelis around the world are returning to Israel following the attacks to join the war.
8 min ago

Here's the areas impacted by Israel-Hamas fighting

From CNN staff

Horrors of Hamas' attack on border communities are emerging, with children found "butchered" in a kibbutz, the Israeli military said, and at least 1,200 people killed in Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel is hammering Gaza with airstrikes, hitting hundreds of targets, reducing neighborhoods to rubble and killing more than 1,500 people, according to Palestinian officials.

Here are the areas impacted by the fighting:

1 min ago

UN says Israeli order to evacuate northern Gaza within 24 hours is "impossible"

From CNN's Caitlin Hu

A man reacts outside of a burning collapsed building, following Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City on October 11, 2023.
A man reacts outside of a burning collapsed building, following Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

An Israeli military order to evacuate the entire population of northern Gaza is "impossible" without causing major humanitarian consequences, the United Nations said Thursday.

The Israeli military told the UN just before midnight local time Thursday that "the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours," according to Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary General.

"This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people. The same order applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities — including schools, health centres and clinics," the UN statement said.
"The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences. 
"The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation."

Israel has amassed more than 300,000 reservists along its southern border with Gaza but has not confirmed whether it is planning for an intensified military operation.

Meanwhile, Gaza's humanitarian crisis is deepening with warnings people are at risk of starvation as Israel maintains its siege and bombardment in response to Hamas terror attacks that killed more than 1,200 people.

More than 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The airstrikes have also displaced 338,000 people, the UN said. More than 2 million Palestinians live in the Hamas-run enclave, which has been under a land, sea and air blockade by Israel since 2007.

2 hr 1 min ago

IDF says it will investigate Hamas training camps revealed near Gaza-Israel border 

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Brent Swails

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said it will investigate Hamas' use of training camps in Gaza after locations were reported by CNN, according to IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus.

A CNN investigation analyzing two years of Hamas training videos identified six training camps that the militant organization and its affiliates used to train for Saturday's attacks. Two of the camps were discovered less than 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) from the most fortified and patrolled section of the Gaza-Israel border, the Erez Crossing. 

Another camp was found 720 meters — or less than half a mile — from the border.  

When originally presented with the reporting, Conricus told CNN that identified camps were "nothing new," that Hamas had many training areas and that they had "struck many training areas over the years in the different rounds of escalation."

Conricus said the IDF could not answer CNN’s questions “since they relate to the complex analysis of intelligence at the same time that we are fighting a war.”

“This topic, together with numerous other issues, will be investigated by the IDF at the end of the war,” he said.
2 hr 3 min ago

Hamas militants trained for deadly attack in plain sight of Israel's heavily fortified border

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Tara John, Brent Swails and Oren Liebermann

The footage is from the last two years, but it is chillingly prescient. In a December 2022 video, Hamas fighters can be seen flooding a training area, shooting rockets and capturing pretend prisoners as they surround mock Israeli buildings.

The camp, CNN analysis shows, had just been constructed, and was very close to Erez Crossing, the pedestrian passageway between Gaza and Israel that Hamas fighters ultimately breached last weekend in a bloody attack which killed over 1,200 people in Israel.

Another video taken more than a year ago, shows Hamas fighters practicing take-offs, landings and assaults with paragliders — the same unusual assault mode that Hamas deployed with lethal effect in the same October 7 attack.

A CNN investigation has analyzed almost two years of training and propaganda video released by Hamas and its affiliates to reveal the months of preparations that went into last week’s attack, finding that militants trained for the onslaught in at least six sites across Gaza.

Read the investigation here.

3 hr 13 min ago

"It isn't self-defense if you are an occupying force," queen of Jordan says about conflict

From CNN's Jomana Karadsheh and Caroline Faraj

Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan, who is of Palestinian descent, on Wednesday gave her response to the Israeli-Hamas conflict in a social media post, saying: "It isn't self-defense if you are an occupying force."    

Rania posted her message as an Instagram story, a format that disappears after 24 hours. Jordanian state-owned media AlMamlaka TV republished the post.

Included in the queen's Instagram story was a post from Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza, which shows aerial footage of destruction in Gaza following Israel's bombardment.

The queen, who has 10 million Instagram followers, also shared a video from the news website "Eye on Palestine," which appears to show Palestinian children injured following Israeli airstrikes.

CNN has reached out to Rania's office for comment.

More context: Israel withdrew its troops from Gaza in 2005, but its blockade on the enclave effectively allows the country to control access to the land, air, and sea of the strip.

The blockade includes tight restrictions on the movement of residents in and out of Gaza and the movement of goods in and out.    

Current conflict: Israel’s continued airstrikes in Gaza have hit hundreds of targets and neighborhoods, deepening the humanitarian crisis. The Israeli airstrikes are in response to Saturday’s attacks when Hamas members broke through the heavily fortified border fence into Israeli territory. Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,200 people, including civilians and soldiers, and also took hostages.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II met on Wednesday to discuss recent events and how to stop the escalation in Gaza, Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court posted on social media Wednesday.

"Jordan is making intense efforts to discuss urgent international action to stop the escalation, protect the Palestinians, and prevent their displacement," King Abdullah II said. "The dangerous escalation and acts of violence and aggression currently taking place in the Palestinian Territories are proof that confirms, once again, that our region will never be secure nor stable without achieving just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution."   

The two-state solution is a decades-old plan to establish a Palestinian state next to Israel.

This week, thousands took to the streets of Amman, Jordan, in a protest supporting the people of Gaza.  

3 min ago

More than 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced by the recent conflict, UN says

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed and damaged building in the heavily bombarded city center of Khan Younis in southern Gaza following overnight Israeli shelling, on October 10, 2023.
Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed and damaged building in the heavily bombarded city center of Khan Younis in southern Gaza following overnight Israeli shelling, on October 10, 2023. Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images

More than 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations' secretary-general.

Nearly 218,000 of those are sheltering in 92 schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA), Dujarric said Thursday.

Airstrikes have hit at least 88 education facilities, including 18 UNRWA schools and 70 Palestinian Authority schools, according to the UN. Two of the UNRWA facilities were being used as emergency shelters for displaced people, the UN added. 

"This means that for the sixth consecutive day, more than 600,000 children have had no access to education in a safe place in Gaza,” Dujarric said.

UNRWA said 12 of its personnel have been killed since October 7. 

The UN has warned the situation in Gaza is continuing to worsen as humanitarian organizations are unable to bring aid into the sealed-off enclave.

The World Health Organization said hospitals in Gaza are "at a breaking point."

Earlier Thursday, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned hospitals in Gaza "risk turning into morgues" as they lose power during Israel's bombardment. And shortages of food, water and electricity have already been putting extra strain on medical facilities.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said it has plans to work with UNRWA to “reach over 800,000 people across Palestine.” On Wednesday, the WFP said it delivered food to more than 175,000 displaced people across 88 shelters.

5 min ago

Videos obtained from cameras found on killed Hamas militants show assault on Israeli kibbutz

From CNN's Sharif Paget

Burned out buildings are seen in the aftermath of attacks on Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel.
Burned out buildings are seen in the aftermath of attacks on Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel. Muhammad Darwish/CNN

South First Responders in Israel said on Thursday it obtained footage from cameras found on the bodies of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants that shows the Saturday morning assault on the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza.

CNN geolocated the footage to the kibbutz. 

In one of the videos, militants wearing bulletproof vests and wielding rifles can be seen walking through the community and yelling as gunshots are heard in the background. 

"There are men inside, be careful," someone is heard yelling in Arabic. "The fighters and the Mujahideen have killed them."

In another video, several militants are seen positioned next to a tree inside the community with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) that appears to have malfunctioned. 

“What’s wrong with it, what’s the defect?," a militant says. 

As gunshots are heard, it appears as if militants are entering a home in the background of the video.    

Houses in Kfar Aza were ransacked and set ablaze, CNN has previously reported. At least 1,200 people have died in Israel since the conflict erupted, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson, said Wednesday.

CNN's Celine Alkhaldi contributed to this report.

3 hr 36 min ago

Blinken arrives in Amman ahead of meeting with Palestinian president and Jordanian king

From CNN's Michael Callahan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Amman, Jordan, early Friday.

The top US diplomat will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II later in the day. 

The intensive shuttle diplomacy comes as the US seeks to stop the conflict between Hamas and Israel from expanding, tries to secure the release of the hostages, and works with Egypt and Israel to open a humanitarian corridor from Gaza.

After Jordan, Blinken will travel to Qatar to meet with senior officials on Friday.

Qatar has been one of the key actors in talks with Hamas to try to secure the release of hostages held by the terrorist group.