Israel is "conducting a large-scale strike" on Hamas targets in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a social media post early Thursday, as the conflict enters a sixth day.
A humanitarian crisis is rapidly unfolding in Gaza as the enclave faces relentless Israeli airstrikes. The UN said Thursday more than 330,000 people have been displaced there since Israel began its bombardment.
Meantime, talks are underway to allow US and Palestinian civilians to leave Gaza through Egypt as a potential land invasion looms, a senior Israeli official said. Several other countries are sending flights to evacuate their citizens.
Nearly 1,200 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel began airstrikes Saturday in response to Hamas' attacks on Israel, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said. Israel has reported at least 1,200 people have been killed since Saturday.
Here's what else you should know:
- Troops gather: IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Wednesday Israel has amassed more than 300,000 reservists along its southern border — roughly the same number of reservists as the combined number across the entire US military. Asked whether an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza was imminent, Conricus told CNN he would not telegraph Israel’s intentions, adding: "All of Hamas' military capabilities need to be taken off the map."
- Hostages latest: Senior Hamas official Izzat al-Risheq told CNN it's too early to exchange Israeli hostages while Israel continues to strike Gaza. "We will only discuss this issue when the Israeli aggression against our people ends," he said. Hamas is holding as many as 150 people captive in Gaza, Israel’s UN ambassador said Monday. The US is working closely with Israel to get American hostages home safely, with FBI and Pentagon personnel on the ground providing support to Israeli special operators. Conricus, the IDF spokesperson, told CNN Israeli authorities think the hostages are being held underground.
- Wartime cabinet: Israel has formed an emergency government in the wake of Hamas' surprise attacks on border communities. Former defense minister Benny Gantz will join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and current Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a wartime cabinet. "There is time for war and time for peace. This, now, is the time for war," Gantz said.
- Hamas preparations: Islamist militants spent two years preparing the attack on Israel, a senior Hamas official based in Lebanon said. Ali Baraka, head of Hamas National Relations Abroad, said the group manufactured rockets, ammunition and firearms, according to an edited interview with Russia Today’s Arabic news channel RTArabic. Read more about where Hamas gets its arms.
- Doubts over Iran involvement: Intelligence collected by the United States casts doubt on the idea that Tehran was directly involved in the planning, sourcing and approving of Hamas' attack on Israel, sources said. Though the intelligence community is not ready to reach a full conclusion, officials have pointed to Tehran's support for Hamas that would have helped them, even if not directly.
- Saudi diplomacy: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Saudi Arabia "is making unremitting efforts" to stop the escalation in the conflict, according to state-run SPA news. The prince discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a phone call with Iran’s President Ebrahim Rais — their first call since the countries renewed diplomatic ties, an Iranian presidential aide said.