Multiple US citizens among those killed and injured in stampede, State Department says

Multiple US citizens were among those killed and injured at a religious festival in Israel overnight, a State Department spokesperson said Friday.

"We can confirm that multiple U.S. citizens were among the casualties," the spokesperson said, but did not provide details on numbers of wounded or how many were killed.

“The U.S. Embassy is working with local authorities to verify whether any additional U.S. citizens were affected, and is providing all possible consular support to affected U.S. citizens and their loved ones,” the spokesperson added.

“Out of respect for the families at this difficult time, we have no further comment,” the spokesperson said.“We offer our sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of those injured and who perished in the tragedy at Mt. Meron during the Lag Ba’omer commemorations,” they said.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Israeli counterpart on Friday to offer his condolences on the deadly incident at the religious festival at Mount Meron.

Blinken “conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost, and he extended his wishes for those injured to recover quickly,” a State Department readout said. “The Secretary noted that the United States stands ready to assist Israel during this difficult time.”

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke to Israel’s Ambassador to the US about the tragedy as well.