The Knesset has passed the so-called reasonableness bill, which will strip the Supreme Court of the power to declare government decisions unreasonable.

The reasonableness doctrine is not unique to Israel’s judiciary. The principle is used in a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

The standard is commonly used by courts there to determine the constitutionality or lawfulness of a given legislation, and allows judges to make sure that decisions made by public officials are “reasonable.”

The standard was used this year when Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed key ally Aryeh Deri from all ministerial posts, in compliance with an Israeli High Court ruling that it was unreasonable to appoint him to positions in government due to his criminal convictions and because he had said in court last year that he would retire from public life.

What else is in the package?: The reasonableness bill is just one part of a broader package of reforms to Israel's judicial system.

Other parts are aiming to give the hard-right coalition government more control of the appointment of judges, and would remove independent legal advisers from government ministries.