Nineteen people arrested as thousands protest Knesset's vote to approve judicial overhaul
From CNN's Amir Tal in Jerusalem
At least 19 protests have been arrested around the Knesset, Israel Police spokesperson Dean Elsdunne told CNN, as thousands demonstrated against the vote to limit the Supreme Court's power.
Protesters have been surrounding the Knesset since early Monday morning, locking arms and sitting in the streets to show their opposition to the bil.
8 min ago
Israel's umbrella labor union warns government against further unilateral legislation
From CNN's Amir Tal in Jerusalem
Israel’s umbrella labor union, the Histadrut, warned moments after the government passed the reasonableness bill that if the government continued to legislate unilaterally, there would be serious consequences.
The Histadrut stopped short of announcing strike action in response to the passage of the law on Monday -- but did announce preparations to declare a “labor dispute,” giving the union the power to declare a strike in the future.
8 min ago
What is the reasonableness doctrine?
From CNN staff
The Knesset has passed the so-called reasonableness bill, which will strip the Supreme Court of the power to declare government decisions unreasonable.
The reasonableness doctrine is not unique to Israel’s judiciary. The principle is used in a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.
The standard is commonly used by courts there to determine the constitutionality or lawfulness of a given legislation, and allows judges to make sure that decisions made by public officials are “reasonable.”
The standard was used this year when Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed key ally Aryeh Deri from all ministerial posts, in compliance with an Israeli High Court ruling that it was unreasonable to appoint him to positions in government due to his criminal convictions and because he had said in court last year that he would retire from public life.
What else is in the package?: The reasonableness bill is just one part of a broader package of reforms to Israel's judicial system.
Other parts are aiming to give the hard-right coalition government more control of the appointment of judges, and would remove independent legal advisers from government ministries.
21 min ago
Breaking: Israel Knesset passes reasonableness bill
From CNN’s Amir Tal in Jerusalem
The controversial “reasonableness” bill passed Israel’s Knesset Monday by a vote of 64-0.
All members of the governing coalition voted for it.
All members of the opposition left the chamber while the roll call vote was taking place.
28 min ago
Israel Knesset begins final vote on reasonableness bill
From CNN's Amir Tal in Jerusalem
The roll call on the final vote on the reasonableness bill has begun.
All opposition lawmakers left the Knesset chamber in protest as the roll call began.
40 min ago
