No hostages will be released before Friday, according to the Israel National Security Council.
The first hostages were initially expected to be released as early as Thursday. The start of an agreed temporary truce in fighting is also delayed until Friday, an Israeli official told CNN.
There is uncertainty over the reasons behind the delay from Gaza, with one Israeli official familiar with the matter downplaying its seriousness. They reduced the issue down to “fairly minor implementation details.”
Israel’s Supreme Court rejected a legal challenge to the Gaza hostage deal. Also, the hostage deal does not include the "release of murderers," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday while disclosing more details from the agreement.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- More on the hostage situation: “Intensive” work was needed to broker the Israel-Hamas hostage deal, according to the the Qatari minister of state for foreign affairs who also served as the lead negotiator for the deal. As part of the deal, the United States and Israel will both pause drone flights over Gaza for six hours each day, Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer told CNN. Additionally, US officials have a working list of 10 hostages they believe are likely to be released from Gaza on day one, a source familiar told CNN.
- Humanitarian crisis: The Gaza Strip is “the most dangerous place” in the world to be a child, according to the executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund. Elsewhere, a total of 284 injured patients have been evacuated into Egypt since Israel launched attacks on Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack, according to Egyptian government press office director Ayman Walash. Also, the Red Cross will be allowed to visit and offer medical support to the hostages that remain in Gaza after some of them are returned, Netanyahu said.
- International input: The Biden administration will watch the implementation of the deal made between Israel and Hamas, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday. The Norwegian Refugee Council said it needs longer than a four-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas to expand aid operations in Gaza, and the lull should lead to a full ceasefire.
- Israel Defense Forces claims: The IDF said it found further evidence of a tunnel complex under Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza. The IDF said special forces had exposed “dozens of meters of a tunnel system” that passed under another building in the hospital complex, “as well as rooms where Hamas terrorists can operate and stay for extended periods.”