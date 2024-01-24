World
By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:22 a.m. ET, January 24, 2024
24 min ago

Thousands flee Khan Younis as Israeli military surrounds city. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Thousands of displaced Palestinians are fleeing Khan Younis in southern Gaza as the Israeli military said it has surrounded the city amid further operations west of the area.

CNN video shows displaced people sitting on the side of streets and in the vicinity of the seashore. The video shows cars, trucks, and tractors transporting families and their essential belongings, and crowds of people walking.

Many of those fleeing described terrifying scenes.

"There are dead people on the ground. We left them behind. There are people killed inside the houses," said displaced Gazan Hisham Sayegh. "We were expecting to die at any minute."

Meanwhile, Israel is reeling from the deaths of at least 24 of its soldiers in Gaza, in what is the biggest single loss of life for Israeli troops in the enclave since the war with Hamas began. More than 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Hospitals under siege: Doctors Without Borders staff said they are unable to follow Israel's evacuation orders for the area around Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, as the sounds of "bombs and heavy gunfire" go off nearby. "With heavy bombing and fighting moving closer to the areas surrounding Nasser Hospital, injured civilians will not be able to access immediate or urgent care," the group said. The United Nations said the situation at hospitals in the area has deteriorated as Israeli military operations expand.
  • Sticking point: Qatar is engaged in "serious discussions" with Israel and Hamas, but recent statements by Israeli officials presented an obstacle to progress, a Doha spokesperson said. "Obviously when one side says they don’t accept the two-state solution and that they won’t stop this war eventually ... obviously leads to a harder mediation process," he said. Meantime, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Israel's rejection of a two-state solution is "unacceptable" and threatens to prolong the conflict.
  • US diplomacy: Ongoing talks to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza have not yet reached the level of "negotiations," the White House said Tuesday, describing them instead as "sober and serious" discussions about what might be acceptable to all sides. It comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will not support Israel creating so-called "buffer zones" permanently in Gaza that would effectively reduce the size of the Palestinian territory.
  • Wider conflict: US strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq killed at least one person and injured two others, an Iraqi security source told CNN. The strikes targeted three facilities used by Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah and other Tehran-affiliated groups following repeated attacks on US forces, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. It comes as Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes on targets in Lebanon, including a "military asset" used by Hezbollah and operated by Iranian forces, the Israeli military said.
  • Red Sea tensions: The US military conducted strikes in Yemen against two Houthi anti-ship missiles aimed to launch at the southern Red Sea, US Central Command said Tuesday evening. It comes after the US and the UK carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday.

47 min ago

US strikes Houthi anti-ship missiles, military says

From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee

The US military conducted strikes in Yemen against two Houthi anti-ship missiles aimed to launch at the southern Red Sea, US Central Command said Tuesday evening.

The Houthi missiles posed an "imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region," CENTCOM said.

It comes after the US and the UK carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday.

The Iran-backed Houthis have said they won’t stop their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea until the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ends. 

46 min ago

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq kill at least 1

From CNN's Nechirvan Mando and Maija Ehlinger 

US strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq killed at least one person and injured two others, an Iraqi security source told CNN on Tuesday.

The strikes targeted three facilities used by Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah and other Tehran-affiliated groups following repeated attacks on US forces, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

The person killed was a Kataib Hezbollah fighter, according to a post on the group's Telegram channel.

Regional tensions: The strikes on Tuesday are the first in Iraq since the beginning of the month, when the US targeted a member of an Iranian proxy group operating in the country who one US official said had “US blood on his hands.”

They also come after multiple strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen over the past week and a half, as the US looks to reign in the aggressive actions of Iran-backed groups in the Middle East amid heightened tensions in the region.

US forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted at least 151 times since attacks began on October 17, according to a US official — 10 days after Hamas attacked Israel.

Read more about the US strikes.

1 min ago

Blinken reiterates US opposes Israel creating "buffer zones" in Gaza

From CNN's Michael Conte and Jennifer Hansler

Antony Blinken speaks during an event in Washington, DC. on October 31, 2023.
Antony Blinken speaks during an event in Washington, DC. on October 31, 2023. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/File

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will not support Israel creating so-called "buffer zones" permanently in Gaza that would effectively reduce the size of the Palestinian territory.

"When it comes to the permanent status of Gaza going forward, we've been clear, we remain clear, about not encroaching on its territory," Blinken said at a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria.

However, Blinken said there may need to be "transitional arrangements" that provide "necessary security arrangements" to allow Israelis who fled areas adjacent to Gaza after October 7 to return.  

Blinken also maintained that Gazans who fled their homes must be allowed to return and that Palestinians be able to govern themselves.

4 hr 51 min ago

Hostage talks not yet at level of "negotiations," White House says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Ongoing talks to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza have not yet reached the level of “negotiations,” the White House said Tuesday, describing them instead as “sober and serious” discussions about what might be acceptable to all sides.

“I don’t know that it’s time now to be talking about holdups. These are ongoing discussions. I wouldn’t even classify them as negotiations quite at this point,” John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council, said. 

He wasn’t able to confirm reports about some of the options being discussed, including a pause in fighting for two months.

But he did say the US would “absolutely” be supportive of a break in fighting longer than the one-week pause agreed to last year in exchange for the release of some captives.

“That would give us the opportunity to get all hostages out and more aid in, we would absolutely support a humanitarian pause of longer length than the week we were able to accomplish,” he said.

45 min ago

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

From Lauren Izso

Israeli fighter jets have carried out strikes on targets in Lebanon, including a "military asset" used by Hezbollah and operated by Iranian forces, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF said it also struck several additional areas in Lebanon, including a military compound that Hezbollah operated in.

“Hezbollah’s military activity south of the Litani River in Lebanon, including the use and storage of armaments, is a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend Israel’s borders from any threat,” the IDF said. 

Resolution 1701, passed in 2006, stipulates that the area south of the Litani should become a demilitarized zone. 

Earlier, the IDF said there had been a number of launches from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some launches caused minor damage at an Israeli Air Force base, and some were successfully intercepted, it said. No injuries were reported. 

4 hr 28 min ago

"We were expecting to die at any minute": Gazans flee Khan Younis as Israel expands operations

From CNN's Abeer Salman, Ibrahim Dahman, Celine Alkhaldi and Tim Lister

Thousands of people are leaving Khan Younis, as the Israel Defense Forces said it has surrounded the city amid further operations west of the area.

A CNN video recorded Monday shows displaced people sitting on the side of streets and in the vicinity of the seashore as they head west and south. The IDF had instructed civilians to leave several districts in and around the city and head toward the coast, which it described to CNN as "safer."

The video shows cars, trucks, and tractors transporting families and their essential belongings, such as blankets, mattresses and food. Many, however, are walking.

Hisham Sayegh said he saw four people killed, which forced him to leave with his family as shelling in the area intensifies.

"There are dead people on the ground. We left them behind. There are people killed inside the houses,” Sayegh said. “We were expecting to die at any minute.”

Amer Hijjo, from northern Gaza, said he was on the move for a third time. “Now, we are displaced again to the unknown. The bombardment was all night. We woke up with a tank at the entrance of the house this (Monday) morning, so we left.”

Um Mohammad, a woman from Khan Younis, said she and her family are on the street until they figure out where to go — and they can not afford transport south to Rafah. "Vegetables, flour, and water are all expensive. There are no toilets. No one cares about us as if we are not human beings.”

“We have been in the streets for more than 100 days. Every place we go to, they tell us to leave, and here we are again and again in the streets,” she said.

Um Adel, a woman from Gaza City, told CNN her family had been in Khan Younis, and her granddaughter died because “there was no oxygen or medication for her.”