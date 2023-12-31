Israel’s war against Hamas is at its “highest level and will continue for months,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday, according to Israel’s Army Radio.
His comments come as the death toll in Gaza rose to nearly 21,700 since Israeli military operations began on October 7, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza.
At least 165 people have been killed over the past day, and 250 others wounded, ministry spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra said Saturday.
The ministry has confirmed the deaths of at least 21,672 people, and the injury of at least 56,165, since Israel's offensive in the enclave began, according to the spokesperson. About 70% of the war's victims are children and women, Al-Qudra said.
CNN is unable to independently confirm the figures provided by the Gaza ministry, due to restricted access to the region and the difficulty in verifying accurate numbers amid the ongoing conflict.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- Humanitarian crisis: The United Nations has expressed alarm at the growing density of internally displaced people in parts of the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli military expands operations into more parts of central and southern Gaza. Palestinians displaced inside Gaza have described cramped living conditions, sky-high prices for food, children going hungry and poor sanitation.
- More calls to evacuate southern Gaza: IDF issued what it called “several urgent instructions” to people in Gaza on what it says are safe routes to escape the intensifying fighting near the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
- Battles persist in the north: Fighting also continues in the north of the territory. On Saturday, the IDF reported fighting in the northern Shejaiya area, where “ground troops located a terrorist cell operating adjacent to the forces, and a terrorist armed with an RPG." An IDF aircraft that struck and eliminated the cell, according to the military.
- Historic bathhouse destroyed: The Israel Defense Forces acknowledged Saturday that it destroyed a centuries-old Ottoman-era bathhouse when it targeted a claimed “Hamas terrorist squad” in mid-December. The Hamam al-Samra was said to have been built in the 14th century and was the only public bathhouse in the Gaza Strip. It was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on December 15, its owner, Salim Al-Wazeer, told CNN.
- At the Israel-Lebanon border: The IDF reported "numerous launches" coming from Lebanon toward Israeli territory Saturday. The IDF said its defenses intercepted a "suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory." Israeli troops have been battling the powerful, Iran-backed paramilitary group Hezbollah in cross-border skirmishes that have intensified since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, leading to concerns about a widening Middle East conflict.