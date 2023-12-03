Hisham Awartani, one of three Palestinian students who were shot while walking in Vermont is now paralyzed, his mother Elisabeth Price tells CNN.

She had previously shared that her son may not be able to move his legs for the rest of his life after a bullet became lodged in his spine.

Price told CNN that she established a GoFundMe page to provide financial support for Hisham "as he prepares to move into this next phase of his life – recovery.”

“It's been a gut wrenching and difficult six days, but it's also been a remarkable and awe-inspiring time – first to watch Hisham and his two childhood friends meet this experience with resilience, strength and even deep concern for others (for each other, for their parents many miles away and for thousands of their people suffering under a brutal military bombardment) and, second, to see and feel the incredible support from all over the world, including messages of love and support from many of you,” Price writes.

A 20-year-old junior at Brown University, Hisham was coming to terms with the “very long road he has in front of him," Price said.

She said her son was scheduled to be released from the hospital next week and he will go on to receive rehabilitation care.

Price also told CNN that Tahseen Ali Ahmad has been released from the hospital and his mother has now joined him after successfully obtaining an emergency visa to travel from Ramallah in the West Bank to the United States.