Thousands of desperate civilians surrounded a relief convoy in northern Gaza, seeking food amid an acute hunger crisis.
Almost all of Gaza's 2.2 million residents are facing acute hunger, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization warned earlier this week.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military has urged more residents to evacuate parts of central Gaza as it presses on with its offensive against Hamas.
Twenty-one people were killed, and dozens injured after an apparent Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in Rafah, a director at the hospital receiving the bodies told CNN over the phone on Thursday. A medical source at Al-Kuwaiti Hospital said 12 children and four women were among the dead.
In another apparent Israeli airstrike, 16 people were killed east of Khan Younis in Gaza on Thursday, two medical sources treating civilians told CNN.
Catch up on the latest developments:
- Hostage probe: Israel’s military “failed in its mission” to rescue three hostages mistakenly killed by its troops in Gaza earlier this month, its chief of the general staff said Thursday, as the military published the findings of its investigation. Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said the shootings “could have been prevented” but he determined there was “no malice in the event, and the soldiers carried out the right action to the best of their understanding of the event at that moment.”
- Deadliest year for West Bank children: More than 80 children have been killed in the past 12 weeks in the occupied West Bank, amid intensified military activities, according to the UN Children's Fund. That's "more than double the number of children killed in all of 2022, amid increased military and law enforcement operations. More than 576 have been injured and others have reportedly been detained." UNICEF said in a report Thursday.
- Hundreds leave Gaza: Fifteen US citizens were among 748 foreign nationals who left the strip for Egypt via the Rafah crossing on Thursday, according to an Egyptian official. Heading in the opposite direction, 103 trucks entered Gaza through Rafah Thursday, including 80 aid trucks — four of which carried cooking gas — and 23 trucks carrying commercial goods, the official said.
- Camp plan: The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it is working with the Egyptian Red Crescent to establish the "first organized camp" for displaced people in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of Palestinians are crowded in makeshift camps.
- Hezbollah attacks: Shelling along the Lebanon-Israel border continued Thursday, as Lebanese officials spent the day in meetings with counterparts from France and Britain about the growing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed paramilitary group. The Israel Defense Forces told CNN that approximately 20 launches were detected on Thursday aimed at Kiryat Shmona.
- Houthi sanctions: The US Treasury Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on one individual and three entities "responsible for facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance to Houthi forces and their destabilizing activities." The new sanctions were imposed in the wake of a series of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.