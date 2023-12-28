Nearly 200 Palestinians were killed and more than 300 others injured following Israeli military strikes in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the strip said Wednesday.
At least 20 people were killed following airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) near Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis on Wednesday, the health ministry said. The death toll across Gaza now stands at 21,110 since October 7, according to the ministry. CNN is unable to independently confirm the figures.
The rising toll comes after Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said Tuesday that the war against Hamas "will continue for many more months” and that the IDF is concentrating its efforts "in the southern Gaza Strip — Khan Younis, the central camps, and further."
That signal, following similar recent comments from Israeli leaders, has alarmed the international community.
Here's the latest:
- French concerns: In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "deepest concern" at the "very heavy civilian toll and the absolute humanitarian emergency facing the civilian population of Gaza." Macron also stressed "the need to work towards a lasting ceasefire, with the help of all regional and international partners," an Elysée Palace readout said.
- US diplomacy: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to Israel and make additional stops in the Middle East next week to discuss the next steps in the Israel-Hamas war, an Israeli official told CNN. His expected trip comes after senior Biden administration officials and a close confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Tuesday regarding the next phase of the war. CNN has reached out to the US State Department for comment.
- Regional talks: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan said they oppose any efforts to displace Palestinians following a meeting in Cairo Wednesday. The leaders also called for an urgent ceasefire to allow in critically needed humanitarian aid, according to a statement from Egypt's presidency.
- Aid hurdles: A resolution passed by the UN Security Council last week that called for increased aid to Gaza has "yet to have an impact," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday. The IDF has claimed there are "logistical limitations" to getting aid into Gaza, and urged "the international community to find additional solutions," as global bodies warn of the spiraling humanitarian crisis.
- Children stripped: An edited video circulating on social media appears to show Palestinian men and at least two children detained and stripped by the IDF in a stadium in northern Gaza. Clips in the video show what appear to be two young boys in one frame, stripped down to their underwear, walking and holding both their hands up as the IDF directs them. CNN has reached out to the IDF for comment.
- Cross-border fire: The situation on Israel's northern border with Lebanon demands change, Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz said at a briefing Wednesday. He warned that time is running out to reach a diplomatic solution as fighting continues between Israel and Hezbollah in the area. It comes as fears are rising of a widened Middle East war.
- Iranian claim: Hamas on Wednesday denied a claim by an elite wing of Iran's military that its October 7 attack on Israel was carried out in revenge for the assassination of a top Iranian commander nearly four years ago. Iranian officials have previously denied any direct involvement in the attack on Israel, saying that despite Tehran's financial backing and support for Hamas and other proxy groups in the region, it does not direct any of their actions.