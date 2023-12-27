A Israeli army convoy moves near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, on December 25. Leo Correa/AP

Israel is in a “multi-arena war,” with the country being attacked from multiple directions, defense minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday. He warned of a long fight ahead, and said anyone who acts against Israel is "a potential target."

His comments follow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks Monday that the war is far from over, after the Israeli leader visited Gaza for the second time since October 7.

On the diplomatic front, a close confidant of Netanyahu met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Tuesday as the White House has looked for Israel to move away from the high intensity war it has waged in Gaza.

A senior Israeli official told CNN that while there are differences between the US and Israel over the war, both countries want to see the end of Hamas.

Here are other key developments you should know:

On the ground: The Israel Defense Forces is using its ground, air, and naval troops to strike at what it says are "terror targets" in Gaza, according to a statement Tuesday. It comes as the death toll in Gaza reached 20,915, with nearly 55,000 others wounded, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in the strip said Tuesday. Some 241 people were killed and 382 people injured over the past 24 hours, it said. CNN cannot independently verify the numbers released by the ministry in Gaza, as access to the enclave is limited and reliable numbers are hard to confirm amid the fighting.

The Israel Defense Forces is using its ground, air, and naval troops to strike at what it says are "terror targets" in Gaza, according to a statement Tuesday. It comes as the death toll in Gaza reached 20,915, with nearly 55,000 others wounded, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in the strip said Tuesday. Some 241 people were killed and 382 people injured over the past 24 hours, it said. CNN cannot independently verify the numbers released by the ministry in Gaza, as access to the enclave is limited and reliable numbers are hard to confirm amid the fighting. WHO warnings: World Health Organization officials visited Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza Monday, where scores of people are being treated, including many from reported airstrikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the hospital is above capacity and warned that "many will not survive the wait." In an op-ed published Tuesday, Tedros again called for a ceasefire in Gaza. "Without peace, there is no health, and without health there can be no peace," he said.

World Health Organization officials visited Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza Monday, where scores of people are being treated, including many from reported airstrikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the hospital is above capacity and warned that "many will not survive the wait." In an op-ed published Tuesday, Tedros again called for a ceasefire in Gaza. "Without peace, there is no health, and without health there can be no peace," he said. Communications down: Telephone and internet services are fully down in Gaza, three Palestinian internet providers said Tuesday. Internet monitoring site Netblocks told CNN on Wednesday that the network data indicated a new collapse in connectivity in the strip.