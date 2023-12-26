Israel’s war in Gaza "will be a long fight" and is far from ending, the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, after he returned from a trip to the enclave.
It comes a day after Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to the war effort, saying the military was “intensifying” operations inside the strip.
At least 250 people were killed and 500 others injured over the past 24 hours in central Gaza, the strip's Hamas-controlled health ministry said Monday. More than 20,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in early October.
Here's what you need to know:
- US talks: A close confidant of Netanyahu is expected to meet with Biden administration officials on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the plans. Ron Dermer, a member of Israel's war cabinet who previously served as ambassador to the United States, is expected to meet with officials from the White House and the State Department to discuss the next phase of the war, the source told CNN. The White House has recently looked for Israel to move away from the high intensity war it has waged for nearly three months in Gaza.
- Cairo peace proposal: Egypt on Sunday proposed a three-phase plan to end the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, according to various media reports, but it is unclear how the warring parties will receive it. Egypt’s three-phase deal would “secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza,” CNN Political and Foreign Policy Analyst Barak Ravid reports, citing two Israeli sources. CNN has not independently obtained a copy of the plan.
- Hostages' families disrupt speech: Families of hostages interrupted Netanyahu as he spoke during a special session of parliament Monday, vocalizing their dissent when he said the troops might need more time in Gaza. Signs the family members held up said, “We trust you to bring them home,” and “80 days, each minute is like hell.” The prime minister said: “We will shake every tree and turn every stone to bring back all the kidnapped. Each one of them is precious."
- Pope's message: Pope Francis used his Christmas Day message to reiterate his call for a ceasefire and issue a plea for the end of the war between Israel and Hamas. “Let us pray for peace in Palestine and Israel,” said the 87-year-old pontiff, describing war as “an aimless voyage, a defeat without victors, an inexcusable folly” in his Christmas Day “Urbi et Orbi” message.
- Iran vows revenge: Iran and several of its armed proxies on Monday vowed to retaliate against Israel following the alleged assassination of a senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps commander in Syria. IRGC commander Seyyed Razi Mousavi was killed Monday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted him a Damascus suburb, Iran's state-run IRNA reported, citing a statement from IRGC public relations. The IDF declined to comment on the report when asked by CNN.