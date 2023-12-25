Shipping giant announces return to Red Sea following Houthi attacks
From CNN's Michelle Toh in Hong Kong
Global shipping giant Maersk will restart operations in the Red Sea after suspending activity there following attacks by Iran-backed Houthirebels on commercial vessels.
The Danish company announced Sunday that it would resume shipments in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden following the establishment of a new US-led security operation to safeguard the area.
Operation Prosperity Guardian will once again allow shipping vessels to pass through the area, Maersk said in a statement, in what it called “most welcome news for the entire industry and indeed the functionality of global trade.”
The multinational security operation includes the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.
Some of the world’s biggest companies, including oil giant BP, recently said they were suspending their operations in the Red Sea, also avoiding the crucial Suez Canal, following attacks on commercial ships by the Houthis, which the militants said were revenge against Israel for its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.
"Massacre" at Gaza refugee camp as pope denounces "futile" war in Christmas mass. Here's the latest
From CNN staff
An Israeli attack killed at least 70 people Sunday at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, the strip's Hamas-controlled health ministry said.
"What is happening at the Maghazi camp is a massacre that is being committed on a crowded residential square," ministry spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra said in a Telegram post.
The Israeli military said it was reviewing reports of an incident at the camp and "taking feasible steps to minimize harm to civilians."
More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began in early October, according to the health ministry.
Catch up on the latest developments:
Pope's Christmas message:Pope Francis said the message of Jesus' birth is being rejected by war as he began Christmas celebrations in the Vatican. "Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” he said during midnight mass on Christmas Eve. With heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Christmas celebrations have been effectively canceled in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.
"Intensifying" military operation: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday reiterated Israel's commitment to the war effort, saying the military is "intensifying" operations inside Gaza and will fight until victory over Hamas is achieved. His comments come a day after discussing "objectives and phasing" of the war with US President Joe Biden, who urged Netanyahu to protect civilians but did not call for a ceasefire.
Hundreds of strikes: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday that its ground, aerial, and naval forces struck approximately 200 targets in Gaza over the past day. Amid ongoing battles, at least 15 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since Friday, bringing the death toll for IDF troops in the enclave since October 7 to 154, according to the military.
Tunnel details: The IDF on Sunday disclosed new information about an underground Hamas tunnel network which it said it recently demolished following the recovery of the bodies of five hostages. Citing recent operations in "the area of the Jabalya camp," the IDF said it "exposed a strategic tunnel network that served as Hamas' northern headquarters in Gaza. The underground headquarters, which included two levels … with many routes, was used for directing combat and the movement of terrorists."
Rafah unrest: Gunfire broke out near the Palestinian Ministry of Social Affairs headquarters in Rafah, southern Gaza, as captured in video obtained by CNN. The footage depicts hundreds of people in the street, some fleeing, with many carrying relief aid under the echo of gunfire. The source of the gunfire in the video remains unclear and no casualties have been reported. About 2.2 million Gaza residents are facing acute hunger, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.
Hostage request:Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israel’s Prime Minister, sent a letter to Pope Francis on Saturday requesting his help for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. She also sent letters to the wives of 33 world leaders as part of “diplomatic efforts” to release the hostages.
4 hr 36 min ago
Israeli attack kills at least 70 at Gaza refugee camp, Hamas-run ministry says
From CNN’s Abeer Salman, Ibrahim Dahman, Tamar Michaelis, and Eyad Kourdi
At least 70 people were killed in an Israeli attack at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Sunday, according to the strip's Hamas-run health ministry.
A video posted by the Palestinian Red Crescent shows several wounded people from the camp being taken into ambulances.
"What is happening at the Maghazi camp is a massacre that is being committed on a crowded residential square," spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra said in a Telegram post on the ministry's account.
In response to a CNN inquiry, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had received reports of an incident at the camp, which it was reviewing.
"Despite the challenges posed by Hamas terrorists operating within civilian areas in Gaza, the IDF is committed to international law, including taking feasible steps to minimize harm to civilians," the IDF said.
Some context: The IDF says that Hamas hides terrorist infrastructure in and around civilian institutions in Gaza, including refugee camps and hospitals, and has repeatedly denied targeting civilians. Despite growing international criticism from some of Israel’s staunchest allies over the growing civilian toll in Gaza, Israel has not changed course in its military pursuit of Hamas.
27 min ago
In Christmas message, Pope Francis says hearts are in Bethlehem amid ongoing war
From CNN’s Christopher Lamb
Pope Francis said the message of Jesus’ birth is being rejected by war as he began Christmas celebrations in the Vatican on Sunday.
“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” the 87-year-old pontiff said during a Christmas Eve midnight mass at St. Peter’s Basilica.
With heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Christmas celebrations have been effectively canceled in Bethlehem, located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The pope, who has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, tonight stressed that the birth of Jesus offered a stark contrast to the “power of the world” and the desire for “might, fame, and glory.”
Francis pointed out that when Jesus is born “none of the powerful take notice of him” and urged believers not to see God in "pagan terms" as “a powerful potentate in the sky” who is linked to “power, worldly success and the idolatry of consumerism.”
He said that God is instead marked by “closeness, compassion and tenderness” and does not “burst on the scene with limitless power” but instead “descends to the narrow confines of our lives.”
The pope’s celebration of midnight mass was attended by an estimated 6,500 inside St. Peter’s Basilica along with cardinals, bishops, and priests.
28 min ago
IDF discloses information on tunnel network from which bodies of 5 Israeli hostages were recovered
From Tamar Michaelis and Elizabeth Joseph
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday disclosed new information about an underground Hamas tunnel network which the military said it recently demolished following the recovery of the bodies of five Israeli hostages.
Citing recent operations over the past few weeks in “the area of the Jabalya camp,” the IDF said in a statement it "exposed a strategic tunnel network that served as Hamas' northern headquarters in Gaza. The underground headquarters, which included two levels … with many routes, was used for directing combat and the movement of terrorists.”
“The network was connected to a shaft leading to the residence of the Commander of Hamas' Northern Brigade,” Ahmed Ghandour, it said.
The IDF previously identified Ghandour as "a leading figure in the planning and execution of the October 7th massacre." In late November, the IDF said Ghandour and four other “senior commanders” were killed in IDF operations.
In their Sunday statement, the IDF said the underground network, used by Hamas, “also passed beneath a school and a hospital.” CNN has not independently verified details of the tunnel network's location.
After the bodies of the hostages — Ziv Dado, Eden Zecharya, Ron Sherman, Nik Beizer and Elia Toledano — were recovered, the IDF said it dismantled the “subterranean headquarters.”
“The demolition of the headquarters in Jabalya is part of the effort to deal with Hamas' tunnel infrastructure and to strike at its senior commanders and its strategic capabilities,” the IDF statement said. “This effort is continuing at all times and is now being carried out in Khan Yunis and the southern Gaza Strip.”
1 hr 12 min ago
Christmas is effectively canceled in Bethlehem as war rages in Gaza
From CNN's Will Ripley, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Abeer Salman
Church bells echo through the labyrinth-like streets ofBethlehem. With Christmas approaching, the city in theIsraeli-occupied West Bank should be teeming with visitors. But this year, it is almost deserted.
Local leaders made the decision last month to scale back festivities in solidarity with the Palestinian population, as heavy fighting raged between Israel and Hamas in the devastated Gaza Strip.
More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s air and ground offensive, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza and nearly 85% of the strip’s total population has been displaced.
The war was sparked by Hamas’ terror attack on October 7 on southern Israel in which at least 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 others taken hostage.
Many herehave ties to Gaza through loved ones and friends, and a sense of misery has fallen upon the city revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus Christ.
Decorations that once adorned neighborhoods have been removed. The parades and religious celebrations have been canceled. In the city center, the traditional enormous Christmas tree of Manger Square is conspicuously absent.
Traveling into Bethlehem, about 8 kilometers south of Jerusalem, isn’t ordinarily an easy journey. The Israeli-built West Bank barrier restricts movement, as do the various checkpoints leading in and out of the city. It’s only got worse since Hamas’ brazen attack.
Since October 7, Israel has restricted movement in Bethlehem and other Palestinian towns in the West Bank, with military checkpoints allowing access in and out, impacting Palestinians trying to get to work.
The occupied territory has also experienced a surge in violence, with at least 300 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
“My son asked me why there’s no Christmas tree this year, I don’t know how to explain it,” Ali Thabet tells CNN.
He and his family live in Al Shawawra, a Palestinianvillage near Bethlehem, and visit each Christmas “because our relationship with our Christian brothers is a strong relationship.”
He explains: “We join them in their celebrations, and they also join us in our celebrations. But this year’s holiday season is very bad.”
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are "intensifying" operations inside Gaza
From Tamar Michaelis and Radina Gigova
Israeli forces are "intensifying" operations inside Gaza and will continue to fight until victory over Hamas is achieved, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement released Sunday.
"Citizens of Israel, we are intensifying the war in the Gaza Strip. We will continue to fight until absolute victory over Hamas. This is the only way to return our hostages, eliminate Hamas and ensure that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said. "This will take time, but we are united — the soldiers, the people and the government. We are united and determined to fight until the end."
Netanyahu also talked about the Israeli soldiers who were killed during military operations in Gaza.
"The war has a price, a very heavy price in the lives of our heroic soldiers, and we will do everything to safeguard the lives of our soldiers. However, there is one thing we will not do: We will not stop until we achieve victory," he said
Netanyahu's statement comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday during a news conference that the conflict "needs to move to a lower-intensity phase."
5 hr 37 min ago
Who are the Houthis and why are they attacking ships in the Red Sea?
From CNN's Christian Edwards
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels are stepping up their strikes on ships in the Red Sea, which they say are revenge against Israel for its military campaign in Gaza.
The Houthi rebels have launched over 100 attacks against about a dozen commercial and merchant ships transiting the Red Sea over the past four weeks, CNN previously reported.
The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes, which could potentially cause a shock to the global economy.
The Houthis are believed to have been armed and trained by Iran, and there are fears that their attacks could escalate Israel’s war against Hamas into a wider regional conflict.