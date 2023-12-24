Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war rages

What we're covering
- At least 18 people have been killed in fresh Israeli strikes on central Gaza, hospital officials said Saturday. Israel has issued calls to evacuate from new parts of the enclave, as its military said ground operations have been widened in the north and south.
- The Pentagon says a chemical tanker operating in the Indian Ocean Saturday was struck by an Iranian attack drone. The strike comes as newly declassified US intelligence suggests Iran has been “deeply involved” in planning the recent spate of attacks by Houthi rebels on Red Sea shipping lanes.
- Doctors Without Borders condemned the UN Security Council’s compromise resolution, which calls for humanitarian pauses in Gaza but not a ceasefire, as “nearly meaningless.”
- Medical staff accused Israeli troops of desecrating bodies and shooting civilians at a Gaza hospital, which Israel claims was a Hamas command center. Israel’s military has acknowledged an operation at the health facility but did not directly address the claims of atrocities there.
- Here’s how to help humanitarian efforts in Israel and Gaza.