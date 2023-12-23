The United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution that calls for humanitarian pauses between Israel and Hamas, increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and the creation of conditions that will allow for a sustainable end to the fighting.

The vote ended days of closed-door negotiations.

The United States and Russia abstained, deciding against using their vetoes as permanent members of the body that would have shot down the resolution.

Throughout what a senior US diplomat called “marathon negotiations,” the US was eager to not vote against the resolution after it suffered global blowback for vetoing the last Security Council motion, which called for an immediate ceasefire.

Instead, Friday’s resolution called for “urgent steps” to lay the groundwork “for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

Its passage comes as the Biden administration has grown more vocal in expressing concerns over the brutality of the war in Gaza.

Here's what else you should know about the resolution:

Hamas also largely rejects the move: Hamas said the resolution was "an insufficient step," given that it did not include an international resolution to stop the war. Hamas also slammed the US, saying it "worked hard to empty this resolution of its essence, and to issue it in this weak formula."

Hamas said the resolution was "an insufficient step," given that it did not include an international resolution to stop the war. Hamas also slammed the US, saying it "worked hard to empty this resolution of its essence, and to issue it in this weak formula." Humanitarian organization says more help is needed: The International Rescue Committee welcomed calls for immediate humanitarian access but criticized the resolution for not including a call for a ceasefire. "With more than 20,000 Palestinians killed and latest food insecurity numbers showing unprecedented threat of starvation in Gaza, much more is clearly needed," the IRC said in a statement.

And here are some of the other key developments in the war today: