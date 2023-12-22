World
Live Updates

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war rages

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:01 a.m. ET, December 22, 2023
25 min ago

After multiple delays, Gaza resolution is ready for a vote, US ambassador to UN says

From CNN’s Michael Rios

Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a General Assembly meeting at UN headquarters in New York on December 12.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a General Assembly meeting at UN headquarters in New York on December 12. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

The United States is ready to vote on a United Nations Security Council resolution on Gaza after several delays, the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday night.

“I just want to share with you that we have worked hard and diligently over the course of the past week with the Emiratis, with others, with Egypt, to come up with a resolution that we can support. And we do have that resolution now. We’re ready to vote on it,” Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

Thomas-Greenfield spoke after a closed-door meeting in which the Security Council again delayed a vote on the resolution, which calls for a suspension of fighting between Israel and Hamas and an increase in humanitarian aid to the Gaza. 

The vote is now expected to take place on Friday.

Thomas-Greenfield didn't share how she will vote on the measure, but said “it will be a resolution — if the resolution is put forward as is — that we can support.”

The resolution will bring humanitarian assistance and support “the priority that Egypt has in ensuring that we put a mechanism on the ground that will support humanitarian assistance,” she added.

Some context: The US has previously voted against a call for a ceasefire in the larger UN General Assembly and earlier this month, vetoed a resolution in the 15-member Security Council that included the word “ceasefire” in the text. Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the Security Council at the time it was because there was no mention of the October 7 Hamas attacks in the draft.

As one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, a resolution vetoed by the US will not pass.

3 hr 3 min ago

Israel proposes new deal that includes the release of some hostages, senior US official says 

From CNN's MJ Lee and Alex Marquardt

Israel’s most recent proposal to Hamas is a one-week pause in the war for the return of around 35 hostages, including the remaining women, elderly, wounded and sick men held in Gaza, a senior US official told CNN. 

This group would include the three elderly men abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza border who were recently featured in a video released by the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, in which they are pleading to be released.

CNN was unable to independently verify when or where the footage was shot or the condition of the captives. 

And despite Hamas stating on its Telegram channel on Thursday that it would not agree to any discussions about prisoner swaps until after Israel ends its military operation, US officials continue to believe that there is a pathway to secure the release of more hostages, that official said. 

The senior US official declined to say whether Hamas’ most senior leader in Gaza, Yayha Sinwar, had responded to Israel’s latest proposal on the hostages. Sinwar is Israel’s primary target in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces has called him a “dead man walking.”

Both Israeli and American officials have indicated they believe Sinwar could be in the network of tunnels below his hometown of Khan Younis.

While Israel has returned to the negotiating table to get more of the hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack, both Israeli and US officials have made clear that a deal does not appear imminent, CNN previously reported.

Eight Americans remain unaccounted for since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Four Americans — three women and a toddler — have been successfully released since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. 

The US and Qatar have continued to push Israel to get back to the negotiating table, ever since a seven-day truce ended three weeks ago and efforts to get hostages released stalled.

3 hr 5 min ago

Israeli forces destroy Gaza City tunnel network, military claims

From CNN staff

The Israel Defense Forces destroyed a "strategic terror tunnel network" in central Gaza City on Thursday, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a media briefing. 

"Today's destruction of significant infrastructure deprives the Hamas terrorist organization of strategic capabilities," Hagari said. 

On Wednesday, the IDF released several videos they said show a network of tunnels that connect to residences and offices of senior Hamas leadership.

CNN cannot independently verify the IDF's claims. 

20 min ago

Acute hunger crisis affecting entire population of Gaza, UN report says

From CNN’s Eyad Kourdi

Palestinians receive food and humanitarian aid in Rafah, Gaza on December 19.
Palestinians receive food and humanitarian aid in Rafah, Gaza on December 19. Abed Zagout/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has expressed “deep concerns” over the rapidly worsening food security situation in Gaza.

Nearly all of the enclave's 2.2 million residents are now facing acute hunger, according to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) released Thursday.  

According to the report, the entire population of Gaza is classified in a state of crisis (IPC Phase 3). 

“This is the highest share of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity that the IPC initiative has ever classified for any given area or country,” the report states.

At least 79% of Gaza’s population is classified as being in a state of emergency (IPC Phase 4) or catastrophe (IPC Phase 5), according to the report.

The classification indicates that more than half a million people are experiencing catastrophic acute food insecurity conditions, marked by extreme food shortages, alarming rates of acute malnutrition in children under 5, and a significant rise in mortality rates.  

In November, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian needs and safeguarding agriculture-based livelihoods in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“An immediate ceasefire and peace are prerequisites for food security, and the Right to Food is a basic human right,” Dongyu said in a statement. 

18 min ago

Israel has acknowledged need to transition to "lower-intensity" military campaign in Gaza, White House says

From CNN's Donald Judd

Smoke rising from Israeli air strikes on the city of Khan Yunis on December 20, in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Smoke rising from Israeli air strikes on the city of Khan Yunis on December 20, in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Israel has assured the United States of its plans “to transition from a higher intensity level of operations ... to something a bit lower-intensity,” as its objectives shift in Gaza, the White House said Thursday.

“The Israelis say they recognize the need to transition to a different phase of fighting — I mean, in any military campaign, wherever you’re going to transition to a different set of objectives, you're going to achieve those different set of objectives through different tactics and operations, and that's just standard for the conduct of military operations,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby declined to offer a timeline on when exactly Israel would transition to that new phase, adding the Israelis “will decide when (and) they will decide what lower intensity looks like and what that means.” 

"We are not dictating terms and timelines to the Israelis," he said, adding the US has "talked about the importance of moving to lower intensity operations, and obviously we don't want them to do it sooner than they think they can do it safely and effectively, but we do believe that a transition, you know, in the near future is the best possible outcome."

Kirby pointed to a series of high-level trips to the region, noting Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have all traveled to Israel recently, where officials “talked to them about our lessons learned in doing those kinds of transitions … as well as asking them some tough questions.”

16 min ago

No functional hospitals left in northern Gaza, WHO says

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

Northern Gaza no longer has a functioning hospital, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday, detailing "unbearable" scenes teams observed during a recent mission. 

"There are actually no functional hospitals left in the north," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, told a press briefing. 

According to Peeperkorn, the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza was Al-Ahli Hospital but fuel, power, medical supply and staffing shortages have rendered it "minimally functional." 

"Now Al-Ahli is a shell of a hospital... It completely stopped functioning and is only operating as hospice currently with no to very little care."

Of 36 hospitals in Gaza, only nine located in the south are functioning, Peeperkorn said.

The WHO representative spoke to journalists in the wake of WHO missions carried out in recent days to Al-Ahli and Al-Shifa Hospital, located in Gaza City. 

Sean Casey, who led the missions, recounted the "unbearable" scenes WHO workers witnessed at a church in the Al-Ahli compound that had been converted into a makeshift ward.

"A church with 30 or so patients, almost none of them ambulatory. So bedridden patients, some of them with serious trauma wounds... We saw many patients who had said they hadn't bathed or changed their clothes in weeks," Casey said.

"Patients were crying out in pain but they were also crying out for us to give them water. It's pretty unbearable to see somebody with you know, casts on multiple limbs, external fixators on multiple limbs who are just asking for drinking water."

Casey said describing Al-Ahli as a hospice implied a "level of care" that the five doctors and five nurses working there are "simply unable to provide" in light of the virtually non-existent resources.

He said Al-Ahli is rather now a "place where people are waiting to die" unless they can be moved to a "safer location" capable of providing care. 