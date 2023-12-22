Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a General Assembly meeting at UN headquarters in New York on December 12. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

The United States is ready to vote on a United Nations Security Council resolution on Gaza after several delays, the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday night.

“I just want to share with you that we have worked hard and diligently over the course of the past week with the Emiratis, with others, with Egypt, to come up with a resolution that we can support. And we do have that resolution now. We’re ready to vote on it,” Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

Thomas-Greenfield spoke after a closed-door meeting in which the Security Council again delayed a vote on the resolution, which calls for a suspension of fighting between Israel and Hamas and an increase in humanitarian aid to the Gaza.

The vote is now expected to take place on Friday.

Thomas-Greenfield didn't share how she will vote on the measure, but said “it will be a resolution — if the resolution is put forward as is — that we can support.”

The resolution will bring humanitarian assistance and support “the priority that Egypt has in ensuring that we put a mechanism on the ground that will support humanitarian assistance,” she added.

Some context: The US has previously voted against a call for a ceasefire in the larger UN General Assembly and earlier this month, vetoed a resolution in the 15-member Security Council that included the word “ceasefire” in the text. Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the Security Council at the time it was because there was no mention of the October 7 Hamas attacks in the draft.

As one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, a resolution vetoed by the US will not pass.