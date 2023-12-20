World
Israel-Hamas war rages

Colorado removes Trump from ballot

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war rages

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:23 a.m. ET, December 20, 2023
15 min ago

UN Security Council expected to vote on Gaza as Israel proposes hostage deal. Catch up on the latest

From CNN staff

The UN Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to spur more humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The vote has been delayed since Monday to allow more time for more talks.

According to diplomats, intensive negotiations were underway for the draft resolution, which was said to have originally included a call for a “cessation of hostilities” to allow much-needed aid to enter Gaza. One diplomatic source told CNN the US was still reviewing the text on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Israel has introduced a proposal to Hamas that includes a weeklong pause in fighting in exchange for the release of 40 hostages, according to Barak Ravid, CNN political and foreign policy analyst, citing two Israeli officials and another source with knowledge of the matter.

First reported by Axios, the proposal looks to release hostages that include women, the elderly and those in need of urgent care. Hamas has made it clear no more hostages will be released until there is a ceasefire.

Here are other headlines you should know:

  • Rising toll: The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has reached at least 19,667, according to a statement published Tuesday by Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. He added that, as of December 19, the total count of injured individuals had risen to 52,586, with women and children comprising the majority of the wounded. CNN cannot independently verify these numbers. A Palestinian accused of being a prominent Hamas financier was killed in an airstrike in Gaza, the Israeli military claimed Tuesday.

  • Hospital "barracks" claim: Northern Gaza's Al-Awda Hospital has been under the control of Israeli forces since Sunday, following a 12-day siege, an international aid agency said Tuesday. The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza has accused the Israeli military of converting Al-Awda into "military barracks." Israeli troops have so far detained 240 individuals, including 80 medical staff, 40 patients and 120 displaced people inside the hospital, a spokesperson for the ministry said Tuesday.
  • UN warning: Elsewhere, Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital — one of the few partially functioning medical facilities in Gaza — has ceased operations, Al-Qidra, the Palestinian Ministry of Health spokesperson, said Tuesday. The developments come as UNICEF spokesperson James Elder warned that children and families "are not safe in hospitals" in Gaza as the enclave’s wider health care system teeters on the edge of collapse. 
  • On the ground: The Israeli military is advancing in southern Gaza, notably in the Khan Younis area, army spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Tuesday. Additionally, the Israeli military claimed it has located around 1,500 tunnel shafts and underground passages in Gaza since its military operation started. The tunnel shafts belonged to Hamas and many of them were located in civilian areas and inside civilian structures, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
  • Post-war proposition: Israeli officials are exploring the potential construction of a “humanitarian compound” in northern Gaza to house displaced Palestinian civilians, two Israeli officials and an international humanitarian official familiar with the plans told CNN. The establishment of such a compound would allow some Palestinian civilians to move to northern Gaza once the Israeli military completes its current phase of military operations in that part of the enclave, the sources said. The planning for the facility is in its early stages and it was not yet clear how many people it could accommodate.
44 min ago

Israel proposes 1 week pause in fighting in exchange for 40 hostages

From CNN’s Shirin Zia Faqiri

Israel has introduced a proposal to Hamas that includes a weeklong pause in fighting in exchange for the release of 40 hostages, according to Barak Ravid, CNN political and foreign policy analyst, citing two Israeli officials and another source with knowledge of the matter.

First reported by Axios, the proposal looks to release hostages that include women, the elderly and those in need of urgent care.

The deal is being presented to Hamas through Qatari mediators, Ravid said.

Michael Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the United States, confirmed Israel is willing to put a pause to the fighting if it means releasing as many hostages as possible, but would not confirm if a deal had been reached.

“I think it’s premature to tell whether or not we have a deal because until now, Hamas refused to do another deal,” Herzog told CNN.
“They were hoping for a permanent ceasefire, but I hope that under the pressure of what we’re doing on the ground, plus the pressure from the Qataris, they will agree to do a deal, but it’s premature at this phase,” he said.

Hamas has made it clear no more hostages will be released until there is a ceasefire.

But as diplomatic efforts continue, the humanitarian crisis in the besieged strip worsens with each day. Nearly 20,000 people have been killed by Israeli military action in Gaza since October 7, and more than 52,000 wounded, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, much of northern Gaza has been decimated by airstrikes and, according to the United Nations, almost 1.9 million people — more than 80% of the enclave’s population — have been displaced.

4 hr 18 min ago

Analysis: Why US warships are protecting merchant ships from Houthi drones in the Red Sea

Analysis from CNN's Brad Lendon

US warships in the Red Sea have been battling a growing number of weapons fired by Houthi forces in Yemen over the past several weeks, including an incident on Saturday when a US destroyer shot down more than a dozen drones.

And US faceoffs with the Houthis, who say they are targeting commercial ships headed for Israel after its invasion of Gaza, could grow after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Monday a new US-led operation focusing on protecting merchant ships operating in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The US Navy has not said what weapon systems its ships are using against the Houthi attacks, but the experts said a US destroyer has a range of weapons systems at its disposal.

These include surface-to-air missiles, explosive shells from the destroyer’s 5-inch main gun and close-in weapons systems, the experts said. They also said US ships have electronic warfare capabilities that could sever the links between drones and their on-shore controllers.

But in its effort to protect merchant ships, the US is facing drones that can be produced and deployed in large numbers for unit prices under $100,000. This means a prolonged campaign could eventually tax US resources, the experts say.

“These are advanced air intercept capabilities with an average cost of around $2 million — making the intercept of drones not … cost-effective,” said Alessio Patalano, professor of war and strategy at King’s College in London.

Houthi forces are funded and trained by Iran, so they have resources for an extended fight, the experts point out. It’s also a question of to what lengths the US wants to go to protect merchant shipping, the experts said.

Why this matters: Iran-backed Houthi forces have launched numerous attacks against US interests in the region, and Israel, since the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, as fears ripple across the region that the Israel-Hamas war could widen.

The group has said any ship heading to Israel was a “legitimate target” as it puts pressure on Israel to stop its Gaza offensive. They have staged several drone and missile attacks on commercial shipping and even tried landing commandos by helicopter on one vessel to hijack it.

The biggest container shipping companies have paused transit through one of the world’s trade arteries, which experts say could snarl supply chains and drive up freight costs.

Read the full analysis.

4 hr 19 min ago

Israeli military denies responsibility for killing 2 women at Gaza church complex

From Tamar Michaelis

Israel’s military denied responsibility for killing two women at the Holy Family Parish complex in Gaza on Saturday.

In an updated statement Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it fired in the direction of three individuals they identified as “spotters for Hamas” in the same area “where the two women were reportedly killed,” but said reports of the women’s deaths “do not match the conclusion of our initial review which found that the IDF troops were targeting spotters in enemy lookouts.”

The IDF said will continue to review the incident.

As CNN previously reported, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees Catholic churches across Cyprus, Jordan, Israel, Gaza and the Palestinian territories, reported an Israeli military sniper shot and killed a mother and daughter who were sheltering inside the church. 

4 hr 20 min ago

Islamic Jihad releases video showing 2 Israeli hostages in captivity 

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey and Hamdi Alkhshali

The Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, released a video on Tuesday showing two men held hostage.

The footage shows Gadi Moses, 79, and Gadi Katzir, 47, speaking in front of a camera, asking the Israeli government to arrange their release. 

It is not clear when or where the clips were filmed.   

In the video, Moses asks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, war cabinet member Benny Gantz and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to make every effort to return them to their families. 

Katzir makes similar remarks, asking the government to make an exchange deal with Islamic Jihad. 

Both men speak about the dangers they are facing.

“We do not want to die in Gaza. Our lives here are extremely dangerous. And we want everything necessary to be done, in order to bring us back home,” Katzir says. 

Moses was taken alongside his ex-wife, Margalit Moses, who was released during the truce on November 24. 

Katzir’s father, Rami, was killed on October 7, and his mother, Hanna, was abducted and then released as part of the truce.

Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, released a video on Monday showing three Israeli men held in captivity in Gaza.  

13 min ago

Children and families are "not safe in hospitals" in Gaza, UNICEF says

From CNN’s Alex Hardie

Children and families “are not safe in hospitals” in Gaza, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said Tuesday as the enclave’s wider health care system teeters on the edge of collapse. 

“Over the past 48 hours, the largest remaining fully functioning hospital was shelled, twice. That hospital – Al Nasser in Khan Younis – not only shelters large numbers of children who had already been badly injured in attacks on their homes, but hundreds of women and children seeking safety,” Elder said in Geneva after a recent visit to Gaza.

It comes after a 13-year-old girl, Dina Abu Mohsen, was killed by a shell that landed in part of the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in the strip.

“And so where do children and their families go? They are not safe in hospitals. They are not safe in shelters. And they are certainly not safe in the so-called ‘safe’ zones,” Elder said. 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN on Tuesday that an “initial review” of damage to the complex did not find it possible at this stage to "determine with certainty what was the source of the damage to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, “without water and sanitation, nor shelter, these so-called safe zones have become zones of disease,” Elder said, warning that if this scenario continues, “child deaths due to disease could surpass those killed in bombardments.” 

The IDF has previously stated it does not target hospitals, only "Hamas strongholds." Hamas denies allegations that it uses hospitals in Gaza for its operations.

CNN's Kareem Khadder and Elizabeth Joseph contributed reporting to this post.