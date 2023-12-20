The UN Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to spur more humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The vote has been delayed since Monday to allow more time for more talks.

According to diplomats, intensive negotiations were underway for the draft resolution, which was said to have originally included a call for a “cessation of hostilities” to allow much-needed aid to enter Gaza. One diplomatic source told CNN the US was still reviewing the text on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Israel has introduced a proposal to Hamas that includes a weeklong pause in fighting in exchange for the release of 40 hostages, according to Barak Ravid, CNN political and foreign policy analyst, citing two Israeli officials and another source with knowledge of the matter.

First reported by Axios, the proposal looks to release hostages that include women, the elderly and those in need of urgent care. Hamas has made it clear no more hostages will be released until there is a ceasefire.

Here are other headlines you should know:

Rising toll: The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has reached at least 19,667, according to a statement published Tuesday by Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. He added that, as of December 19, the total count of injured individuals had risen to 52,586, with women and children comprising the majority of the wounded. CNN cannot independently verify these numbers. A Palestinian accused of being a prominent Hamas financier was killed in an airstrike in Gaza, the Israeli military claimed Tuesday.