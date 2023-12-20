The UN Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to spur more humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The vote has been delayed since Monday to allow more time for more talks.
According to diplomats, intensive negotiations were underway for the draft resolution, which was said to have originally included a call for a “cessation of hostilities” to allow much-needed aid to enter Gaza. One diplomatic source told CNN the US was still reviewing the text on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Israel has introduced a proposal to Hamas that includes a weeklong pause in fighting in exchange for the release of 40 hostages, according to Barak Ravid, CNN political and foreign policy analyst, citing two Israeli officials and another source with knowledge of the matter.
First reported by Axios, the proposal looks to release hostages that include women, the elderly and those in need of urgent care. Hamas has made it clear no more hostages will be released until there is a ceasefire.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- Rising toll: The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has reached at least 19,667, according to a statement published Tuesday by Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. He added that, as of December 19, the total count of injured individuals had risen to 52,586, with women and children comprising the majority of the wounded. CNN cannot independently verify these numbers. A Palestinian accused of being a prominent Hamas financier was killed in an airstrike in Gaza, the Israeli military claimed Tuesday.
- Hospital "barracks" claim: Northern Gaza's Al-Awda Hospital has been under the control of Israeli forces since Sunday, following a 12-day siege, an international aid agency said Tuesday. The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza has accused the Israeli military of converting Al-Awda into "military barracks." Israeli troops have so far detained 240 individuals, including 80 medical staff, 40 patients and 120 displaced people inside the hospital, a spokesperson for the ministry said Tuesday.
- UN warning: Elsewhere, Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital — one of the few partially functioning medical facilities in Gaza — has ceased operations, Al-Qidra, the Palestinian Ministry of Health spokesperson, said Tuesday. The developments come as UNICEF spokesperson James Elder warned that children and families "are not safe in hospitals" in Gaza as the enclave’s wider health care system teeters on the edge of collapse.
- On the ground: The Israeli military is advancing in southern Gaza, notably in the Khan Younis area, army spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Tuesday. Additionally, the Israeli military claimed it has located around 1,500 tunnel shafts and underground passages in Gaza since its military operation started. The tunnel shafts belonged to Hamas and many of them were located in civilian areas and inside civilian structures, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
- Post-war proposition: Israeli officials are exploring the potential construction of a “humanitarian compound” in northern Gaza to house displaced Palestinian civilians, two Israeli officials and an international humanitarian official familiar with the plans told CNN. The establishment of such a compound would allow some Palestinian civilians to move to northern Gaza once the Israeli military completes its current phase of military operations in that part of the enclave, the sources said. The planning for the facility is in its early stages and it was not yet clear how many people it could accommodate.