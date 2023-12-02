Israel resumed its military campaign Friday aimed at wiping out Hamas after it said the militant group broke the outline of the seven-day truce by firing rockets toward Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces also expanded its operations into the southern part of the enclave, prompting calls from global leaders to protect civilians.
Dozens of Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Friday, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health. Israel maintains Hamas is embedding itself in civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and children's playgrounds, that it uses for military purposes, making them legitimate targets.
As of Friday night, negotiators are still trying to revive the truce. Hamas has said it doesn’t have any more women and children to release but Israel doesn’t believe that, according to sources familiar with the talks.
Here's what to know:
- What happened to the truce: Hamas claimed on Thursday it was having trouble locating 10 women and children hostages — a condition Israel insisted must be met — to extend the truce. Hamas accused Israel of “refusing all offers” to extend the agreement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office dismissed that claim. Under the previous agreement, Hamas had to release 10 women and children hostages for each day of the truce, with three Palestinians released from Israeli prisons for each hostage.
- Where negotiations stand now: The negotiating parties — Israel and Hamas, in consultation with Qatar, the US and Egypt — are still discussing the release of the rest of the women hostages, a source said. The IDF said there are a total of 136 hostages still in Gaza — 17 of them are believed to be women and children. There is an understanding that a Hamas list of captives deemed acceptable by Israel would bring back the truce, according to three sources familiar with discussions. Once the last group of women is released, the parameters of the negotiations would turn to other hostages: civilian men, as well as military reservists, two sources said.
- Israeli operations expand: The Israeli military said it "struck terror targets" in Gaza, including southern parts of the enclave, where it previously told civilians to take shelter. More than 200 targets have been struck since 7 a.m. local time (midnight ET), the IDF said. Israel war cabinet member and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel had "prepared for widening the framework" to bring the remaining hostages home.
- Evacuation warnings: IDF said a new interactive map showing Gaza divided up into numbered districts and “evacuation zones” is meant to reduce casualties when it carries out strikes in civilian areas. Earlier on Friday the IDF dropped leaflets in areas of southern Gaza which included a QR code that connects to the map. But telecommunications and electrical infrastructure in Gaza suffered extensive damage over weeks of bombardment, leaving many residents with unreliable access to the internet and power.
- Impact of Israeli strikes: Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health said 178 people have been killed, with hundreds more wounded, since Israel resumed military operations, according to a spokesperson. US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby declined to say if the US has seen more deliberate targeting from Israel since fighting started back up. He also declined to weigh in on the ministry's report of people killed.
- Global reaction: In the hours before the latest fighting erupted, the US ramped up its pressure on Israel to shield Palestinian civilians. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who boarded his plane to leave Israel moments after the IDF announced it would resume fighting, said he has already seen Israel “take steps immediately today” to protect civilians. Jordan condemned the "resumption of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip" and called for an immediate ceasefire.
- Palestinian detainees: More than 260 Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank during the period of the now-expired truce, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society. The group has revised the number of arrests several times this week. The IDF has publicly acknowledged at least 100 arrests during the truce through press releases.
- What Israel knew about the October 7 attack: Israeli officials obtained a document describing Hamas’ battle plan more than a year before the militant group carried out the assault, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing documents, emails and interviews. The roughly 40-page document did not give a date but outlined “point by point” the kind of deadly incursion that Hamas carried out. Israeli military and intelligence officials dismissed the plan, assessing that it would be too difficult for Hamas to execute, according to the Times.