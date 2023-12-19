US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with senior Israeli officials Monday and discussed pathways “toward a future for Gaza after Hamas,” the protection of civilians in Gaza and the need “to take urgent action to stabilize the West Bank.”
“Attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop,” Austin said at a joint news conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. “And those committing the violence must be held accountable.”
Austin also announced a US-led operation focusing on the “security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden” following recent attacks by Houthi forces on commercial marine traffic in the region. The multinational operation includes the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.
Catch up on the latest developments:
- Next phase: Israel will gradually transition to the next phase of the war and expects displaced Palestinians from northern Gaza to return to their homes before those from the south, Gallant said Monday. His comments come as the US continues to put pressure on Israel to transition to a more targeted campaign in Gaza to reduce civilian casualties. Nearly 19,500 people have been killed by Israeli military action in Gaza since October 7, and more than 52,000 wounded, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, much of northern Gaza has been decimated by airstrikes and, according to the UN, almost 1.9 million people — more than 80% of the enclave's population — have been displaced.
- Church shootings: The situation has become “beyond desperate” for people sheltering inside a church in Gaza where an Israeli military sniper allegedly shot and killed two women, British lawmaker Layla Moran, whose family is among hundreds trapped there, told CNN. Israel's military, which appeared to deny the killings, has faced growing international criticism over the incident, including from Pope Francis.
- Hostage killings: As the incident of Israeli forces killing three hostages is being investigated, the White House said it could necessitate adjustments to the Israeli military's rules of engagement. “The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) admitted that they made a mistake very, very soon after. They made a mistake and I have no doubt that they will do the forensics on this to learn what happened and how to avoid it happening again,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, calling it a “traumatic event.”
- Reporters at risk: Gaza has become the most dangerous place in the world for journalists and their families, according to the UN. Since October 7, at least 57 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). In total, at least 64 journalists have been killed since October 7, which include four Israeli and three Lebanese journalists, the organization said.
- UN official departs: UN humanitarian coordinator Lynn Hastings left the occupied Palestinian territory on Saturday after Israel did not renew her visa, a UN spokesperson said. Israel did not renew her visa due to the "bias of the UN," Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen said earlier this month.
- Border conflict: More than 80,000 Israeli citizens living in areas near the country’s northern border with Lebanon have been displaced since October 7 amid cross-border fire exchanges with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Israel said.
- Aid to Gaza: More humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred to Gaza on Monday through a crossing from Israeli territory, Israel said. A total of 64 trucks were inspected and transferred to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing, the Israeli Office for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on X, formerly Twitter.