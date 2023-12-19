World
Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war rages

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:28 AM ET, Tue December 19, 2023
30 min ago

US defense secretary discusses future of Gaza with Israeli officials. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with senior Israeli officials Monday and discussed pathways “toward a future for Gaza after Hamas,” the protection of civilians in Gaza and the need “to take urgent action to stabilize the West Bank.”

“Attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop,” Austin said at a joint news conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. “And those committing the violence must be held accountable.”

Austin also announced a US-led operation focusing on the “security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden” following recent attacks by Houthi forces on commercial marine traffic in the region. The multinational operation includes the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

Catch up on the latest developments:

  • Next phase: Israel will gradually transition to the next phase of the war and expects displaced Palestinians from northern Gaza to return to their homes before those from the south, Gallant said Monday. His comments come as the US continues to put pressure on Israel to transition to a more targeted campaign in Gaza to reduce civilian casualties. Nearly 19,500 people have been killed by Israeli military action in Gaza since October 7, and more than 52,000 wounded, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, much of northern Gaza has been decimated by airstrikes and, according to the UN, almost 1.9 million people — more than 80% of the enclave's population — have been displaced.
  • Church shootings: The situation has become “beyond desperate” for people sheltering inside a church in Gaza where an Israeli military sniper allegedly shot and killed two women, British lawmaker Layla Moran, whose family is among hundreds trapped there, told CNN. Israel's military, which appeared to deny the killings, has faced growing international criticism over the incident, including from Pope Francis.
  • Hostage killings: As the incident of Israeli forces killing three hostages is being investigated, the White House said it could necessitate adjustments to the Israeli military's rules of engagement. “The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) admitted that they made a mistake very, very soon after. They made a mistake and I have no doubt that they will do the forensics on this to learn what happened and how to avoid it happening again,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, calling it a “traumatic event.”

  • Reporters at risk: Gaza has become the most dangerous place in the world for journalists and their families, according to the UN. Since October 7, at least 57 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). In total, at least 64 journalists have been killed since October 7, which include four Israeli and three Lebanese journalists, the organization said.
  • UN official departs: UN humanitarian coordinator Lynn Hastings left the occupied Palestinian territory on Saturday after Israel did not renew her visa, a UN spokesperson said. Israel did not renew her visa due to the "bias of the UN," Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen said earlier this month.
  • Border conflict: More than 80,000 Israeli citizens living in areas near the country’s northern border with Lebanon have been displaced since October 7 amid cross-border fire exchanges with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Israel said.
  • Aid to Gaza: More humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred to Gaza on Monday through a crossing from Israeli territory, Israel said. A total of 64 trucks were inspected and transferred to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing, the Israeli Office for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on X, formerly Twitter.
50 min ago

Christians sheltering in Gaza church face "beyond desperate" situation, says UK lawmaker

From CNN's Isa Soares, Heather Chen and Kareem El Damanhoury

The situation has become “beyond desperate” for people sheltering inside a church in Gaza where an Israeli military sniper allegedly shot and killed two women, British lawmaker Layla Moran, whose family is among hundreds trapped there, has told CNN.

Moran, a UK member of parliament for Oxford West and Abingdon, said 300 people, including children, were inside the Holy Family Parish church in Gaza City as Israel’s bombardment of the enclave continues into its tenth week.

“The situation has massively deteriorated within the last week. There are snipers shooting at people. What is happening is beyond terrifying,” Moran told CNN’s Isa Soares.
“These are Christians seeking sanctuary the week before Christmas, having been there for more than 60 days… who have been told by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that they need to evacuate (and) it’s unclear why or where – there are no churches outside Gaza City.”

The plight of those sheltering in the church has received growing international attention after the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem accused an Israeli military sniper of shooting dead a mother and a daughter there.

IDF tanks also targeted the convent of the Sisters of Mother Teresa, part of the church’s compound that also houses 54 disabled people, the patriarchate said. The building’s generator, fuel resources, solar panels and water tanks were also destroyed, it added.

The two women had been walking to the convent when gunfire erupted. “One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety,” the patriarchate said. Seven others were also shot and wounded in the attack at the church complex, it said.

The IDF appeared to deny responsibility for the killings.

“Representatives of the church contacted the IDF regarding explosions that were heard near the church. During the dialogue between the IDF and representatives of the community, no reports of a hit on the church, nor civilians being injured or killed, were raised,” the IDF statement read. “A review of the IDF’s operational findings supports this.”

Read more:

'Beyond desperate' situation for Christians sheltering in Gaza church, says UK lawmaker with family trapped inside | CNN
2 min ago

Family members react to seeing hostages in Hamas video, Israeli media reports

From Tamar Michaelis

From left to right: Chaim Peri, Yoram Metzger and Amiram Cooper.
From left to right: Chaim Peri, Yoram Metzger and Amiram Cooper. Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum

Family members of two Israeli hostages who appeared in a video released by Hamas on Monday have been giving their reactions to Israeli media.

Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, released a video showing three elderly Israeli men held in captivity in Gaza, including 80-year-old Yoram Metzger.

“It’s hard to see him now, it’s about time to bring them back home,” Metzger's son, Rani Metzger, told Channel 11.

Rani Metzger said his father looked very old and unkempt and that he and two other kibbutz members who appeared in the video, Chaim Peri, 79, and Amiram Cooper, 84, “do not look in good shape.”

“I think it should be understood that we don’t have a lot of time left. Everything should be done in order to return them,” Metzger said.

Mai Albini, Peri’s grandson, told N12 that he had not watched the video but was aware that his grandfather was “in a very bad shape and seems to be withering in captivity.”

Video footage: In a brief message in the video, Peri called for the hostages' unconditional release. He spoke of their tremendous suffering and their fear of airstrikes in Gaza.

The video displays a caption that reads: “Do not discard me in my old age.” 

It is not clear when or where the video was filmed.  

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces called the clip a “criminal terror video.” 

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari also said the release of the video "reflects Hamas’s cruelty against elderly and innocent civilians, in need for medical treatment." 

Kibbutz Nir Oz, where the three men lived before being kidnapped, said it appreciates "any sign of life from the hostages, but time is running out."

Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

17 min ago

US announces multinational operation in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden following Houthi attacks on shipping

From CNN's Michael Callahan and Haley Britzky

Lloyd Austin speaks during a virtual meeting at the Pentagon n Arlington, Virginia on November 22.
Lloyd Austin speaks during a virtual meeting at the Pentagon n Arlington, Virginia on November 22. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday announced a new US-led operation focusing on the “security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden” following recent attacks by Houthi forces on commercial marine traffic in the region.

“I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative under the umbrella of the Combined Maritime Forces and the leadership of its Task Force 153, which focuses on security in the Red Sea,” Austin said in a statement.

Austin, who was in the region for meetings with senior Israeli officials to discuss the Israel-Hamas war, said countries “must come together to tackle the challenge posed by this non-state actor launching ballistic missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) at merchant vessels from many nations lawfully transiting international waters.”

The multinational operation includes the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

“The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law,” Austin said. “The Red Sea is a critical waterway that has been essential to freedom of navigation and a major commercial corridor that facilitates international trade.”

The announcement came after the USS Carney responded Monday to a distress call from a commercial vessel after it was attacked by “multiple projectiles” in the southern Red Sea, a US military official said.

The Houthis later claimed responsibility for the attack on the vessel. The group claimed it attacked another ship as well and that both ships were linked to Israel. The Houthis also said that “no harm will be dealt” to ships heading to ports around the world, “except for Israeli ports.”

Houthi forces in Yemen have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea, claiming the attacks as revenge against Israel. Oil giant BP announced Monday that it would pause all shipments through the Red Sea due to the “deteriorating security situation,” marking the latest shipping firm pausing routes through the channel.

Read more about the security challenges in the region.

16 min ago

UN humanitarian coordinator leaves Palestinian territory after Israel did not renew her visa

From CNN’s Caitlin Hu

Hastings speaks at a press conference in Gaza on January 3.
Hastings speaks at a press conference in Gaza on January 3. Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/FILE

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator has left the occupied Palestinian territory after Israel did not renew her visa, a UN spokesperson said Monday.

Lynn Hastings worked as the deputy special coordinator for the Middle East peace process and the UN resident coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory. Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said in a press briefing on Monday that she left on Saturday.

Israel did not renew her visa due to the "bias of the UN," Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen said earlier this month.

Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization’s representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, will act as the interim resident and humanitarian coordinator for the UN, Dujarric said.

Dujarric said the UN will provide updates on the appointment and deployment of a permanent replacement for Hastings.

“The secretary-general thanks Ms. Hastings for her dedication and professionalism and the independence and impartiality she consistently demonstrated in her role,” Dujarric said.

10 min ago

UN says Gaza has become most dangerous place in the world for journalists and their families

From CNN staff

Relatives and friends bid farewell to the body of Al Jazeera camera operator Samer Abu Daqqa in Khan Younis, Gaza, on December 16.
Relatives and friends bid farewell to the body of Al Jazeera camera operator Samer Abu Daqqa in Khan Younis, Gaza, on December 16. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Gaza has become the most dangerous place in the world for journalists and their families, according to the United Nations.

Since the October 7 attacks, at least 57 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). In total, at least 64 journalists have been killed since October 7, which include four Israeli and three Lebanese journalists, the organization said.

Journalists “have kept the world informed in real-time of the horrors that civilians in Gaza are enduring. Their dedication deserves tribute. But one by one, these eyes on the ground are going dark,” the UN said in a statement from the UN Human Rights Office in Occupied Palestinian Territory. 

The UN agency said it is also concerned about widely reported claims that journalists and media workers received threatening and intimidating phone calls from Israeli security personnel, according to the statement.

The killing and forced displacement of journalists have hindered their ability to report on the ground in Gaza, it said.

6 min ago

Israeli minister discusses gradual transition to allow displaced Palestinians to return home in parts of Gaza

From Tamar Michaelis and CNN's Sugam Pokharel

Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint press conference in Tel Aviv on December 18.
Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint press conference in Tel Aviv on December 18. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

Israel will gradually transition to the next phase of the war and expects displaced Palestinians from northern Gaza to return to their homes before those from the south, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.   

“Soon we will be able to distinguish between different areas in Gaza. … In every area where we achieve our mission, we will be able to transition gradually to the next phase and start working on bringing back the local population. This can be achieved maybe sooner in the north rather than in the south,” the minister said.  

His comments come as the United States continues to put pressure on Israel to transition to a more targeted campaign in Gaza to reduce civilian casualties. 

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled from northern Gaza to the south during the war.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported earlier this month that almost 1.9 million people, more than 80% of the enclave's population, have been displaced since the beginning of the war. 

While much of northern Gaza has already been decimated from the fighting and airstrikes, Israel has made clear it is determined to finish its military operations there. 

At a joint news conference with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Tel Aviv, Gallant also said that post-war Gaza governance plans were discussed.  

“We know that Hamas will not control Gaza, we know that we will have the freedom to eliminate any kind of threat in the future, and there will be no serious military threat against Israel from Gaza,” Gallant said.  

Austin said he discussed with Israeli officials pathways “toward a future for Gaza after Hamas,” the protection of civilians in Gaza and the need “to take urgent action to stabilize the West Bank.” 

He did not mention the Palestinian Authority (PA) by name. 

Israel has continued to state that the PA will not assume power in Gaza, with Benjamin Netanyahu saying it would not happen as long as he is prime minister.  

The PA was effectively driven out of Gaza by Hamas in 2007 but US President Joe Biden’s administration has made increasingly clear it believes the PA should resume governance of the enclave when the war is over. 

CNN's Haley Britzky contributed to this report.