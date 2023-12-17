Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday told his nation that "we are in a war for our existence." Speaking for the first time since the Israeli military mistakenly shot and killed three Israeli hostages in Gaza, he said the war would go on.
"The war must continue until victory, despite the international pressure and despite the unbearable cost that the war is exacting from us in our fallen sons and daughters," Netanyahu said.
The prime minister also on Saturday appeared to suggest that new negotiations were underway to rescue Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. He said the Israeli military's continued use of force in Gaza was necessary to both bring the hostages back and win the war.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- Killed hostages: The Israel Defense Forces said Friday it accidentally killed three Israeli hostages in Gaza after misidentifying them as a threat. The hostages were shirtless and waving a white flag when they were shot, according to an IDF official. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has taken responsibility for the deaths. He said the IDF has completed a preliminary investigation of the incident and has updated the families of the killed hostages on their findings. Also, Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Saturday said he held "painful conversations" with the families hostages.
- Another hostage dead: 27-year-old Inbar Haiman has died while in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum. She was from the city of Haifa, the forum said in a statement Saturday.
- Developments on the ground: An IDF sniper shot and killed two women inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza on Saturday, according to a statement from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees Catholic churches across Cyprus, Jordan, Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. Elsewhere, an Israeli soldier was killed and two others were wounded in a drone attack that hit Israeli troops in the Margaliot area near the Lebanese border on Saturday, the Israeli army said.
- Official meetings: Commander of the US Central Command Gen. Michael Kurilla on Friday visited Israel to meet with Halevi, according to an Israeli military statement Saturday. In his third such trip since the start of Israel-Hamas war, Kurilla and Halevi discussed security and strategic matters, plus humanitarian assistance, the IDF said. Gallant also held a meeting Saturday with military and intelligence chiefs "focused on efforts to return the hostages held in a Gaza," according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.
- Red Sea developments: The CMA CGM Group, the third-largest shipping company in the world, has instructed all of its container ships in the Red Sea region to pause their journeys following a string of attacks from Iran-backed Houthis on commercial ships in the sea.
- US government staffers call for ceasefire: More than 130 US Department of Homeland Security staff members urged President Joe Biden's administration to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in a letter addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month and now obtained by CNN.