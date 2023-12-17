World
Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war rages

By Heather Chen and Andrew Raine, CNN

Updated 12:13 a.m. ET, December 17, 2023
14 min ago

It's morning in Gaza. Here's what you should know

From CNN staff

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday told his nation that "we are in a war for our existence." Speaking for the first time since the Israeli military mistakenly shot and killed three Israeli hostages in Gaza, he said the war would go on.

"The war must continue until victory, despite the international pressure and despite the unbearable cost that the war is exacting from us in our fallen sons and daughters," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister also on Saturday appeared to suggest that new negotiations were underway to rescue Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. He said the Israeli military's continued use of force in Gaza was necessary to both bring the hostages back and win the war.

Here are other headlines you should know:

  • Killed hostages: The Israel Defense Forces said Friday it accidentally killed three Israeli hostages in Gaza after misidentifying them as a threat. The hostages were shirtless and waving a white flag when they were shot, according to an IDF official. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has taken responsibility for the deaths. He said the IDF has completed a preliminary investigation of the incident and has updated the families of the killed hostages on their findings. Also, Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Saturday said he held "painful conversations" with the families hostages.
  • Another hostage dead: 27-year-old Inbar Haiman has died while in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum. She was from the city of Haifa, the forum said in a statement Saturday.
  • Developments on the ground: An IDF sniper shot and killed two women inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza on Saturday, according to a statement from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees Catholic churches across Cyprus, Jordan, Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. Elsewhere, an Israeli soldier was killed and two others were wounded in a drone attack that hit Israeli troops in the Margaliot area near the Lebanese border on Saturday, the Israeli army said.
  • Official meetings: Commander of the US Central Command Gen. Michael Kurilla on Friday visited Israel to meet with Halevi, according to an Israeli military statement Saturday. In his third such trip since the start of Israel-Hamas war, Kurilla and Halevi discussed security and strategic matters, plus humanitarian assistance, the IDF said. Gallant also held a meeting Saturday with military and intelligence chiefs "focused on efforts to return the hostages held in a Gaza," according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office. 
  • Red Sea developments: The CMA CGM Group, the third-largest shipping company in the world, has instructed all of its container ships in the Red Sea region to pause their journeys following a string of attacks from Iran-backed Houthis on commercial ships in the sea.
  • US government staffers call for ceasefire: More than 130 US Department of Homeland Security staff members urged President Joe Biden's administration to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in a letter addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month and now obtained by CNN. 
14 min ago

Al Jazeera cameraman death: IDF says it attempted to help get ambulance on site

From CNN's Abeer Salman

The Israel Defense Forces says an ambulance was dispatched to help Al Jazeera journalist Samer Abu Daqqa after he was badly injured during an Israeli attack in southern Gaza Friday, but it “encountered road damage” and couldn’t get to the scene before the cameraman died.

"Once we became aware of an injured individual and received a request to grant permission for an ambulance, COGAT granted permission for the ambulance to use a safe passage,” they said in a statement to CNN in response our reporting.

COGAT is Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories. 

“However, the ambulance chose a different route, which encountered road damage. The IDF promptly responded by sending a bulldozer to assist in repairing the pathway for the ambulance. Unfortunately, by the time these efforts were completed, it was already too late," the statement says.

He died of wounds sustained in the Israeli attack and was forced to wait five hours for medical attention, the Qatar-based news network said in a statement to CNN Friday. 

The IDF said it was unable to provide additional detail when asked by CNN how long it took for the ambulance to be granted permission to travel to the site where Abu Daqqa required emergency medical assistance.

Hundreds gathered in southern Gaza to mourn Abu Daqqa on Saturday as his body was laid to rest.

14 min ago

Al Jazeera to refer killing of cameraman in Gaza to International Criminal Court

From CNN's Abeer Salman and Michael Rios

Al Jazeera has instructed its legal team to begin the process of referring the killing of its cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa in Gaza to the International Criminal Court, the Qatar-based network said in a statement.

“On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the network established a joint working group, which comprises of its international legal team and international legal experts who will collaboratively initiate the process of compiling a comprehensive file for submission to the court's prosecutor,” Al Jazeera said.

Abu Daqqa died on Friday after being wounded in an Israeli attack. 

The network has condemned Israel for his death, calling it an “assassination.”

Al Jazeera also said that its legal file to the ICC would encompass what it called “recurrent attacks on the network’s crews working and operating in the occupied Palestinian territories and instances of incitement against them.”

“According to Article 8 of the Charter of the International Criminal Court, the deliberate targeting of war correspondents or journalists working in war zones or occupied territories through killing or intentional physical assault constitutes a war crime,” the network said.

The ICC has previously been asked to probe Israel's actions in the region.

Last month, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said his office received a referral from five countries to investigate if crimes have been committed in the Palestinian territories as part of Israel’s response to the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

Israel is not a member of the ICC and rejects the court’s jurisdiction.

Responding to a request for comment from CNN on Al Jazeera’s claim, the press office for the IDF said: “The IDF takes all operationally feasible measures to protect both civilians and journalists.

“The IDF has never, and will never, deliberately target journalists," the IDF statement read. "Given the ongoing exchanges of fire, remaining in an active combat zone has inherent risks. The IDF will continue to counter threats while persisting to mitigate harm to civilians.”

14 min ago

IDF did not have intelligence on hostages mistakenly killed

From CNN's Tamar Michaelis and Michael Rios

Israel’s military did not have intelligence about the three hostages mistakenly killed by its soldiers Friday, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a news conference Saturday.

Hagari reiterated the Israel Defense Forces assumed the three hostages had either escaped or been abandoned by their captors due to the fighting in Shejaiya.

He added that soldiers in general thought they would find hostages either in a building, in a tunnel, or handcuffed, and didn’t anticipate that they would be approached.

“This is a mistake and a malfunction,” he said.

Hagari said the military has published details of its preliminary review of the incident. Those findings have been relayed to combat troops in Gaza as well as the families of the three hostages killed.

CNN is working to obtain a copy of the initial review.

“We will continue to investigate this incident thoroughly,” he said. “We are in the midst of a war that presents us with very difficult and complex situations with unprecedented characteristics that we have not faced until now.”

15 min ago

IDF sniper kills 2 women inside Gaza church, according to Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

From CNN's Jomana Karadsheh and Maija Ehlinger

An Israeli Defense Forces sniper shot and killed two women inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza on Saturday, according to a statement from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees Catholic churches across Cyprus, Jordan, Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

The majority of Christian families inside Gaza have taken refuge inside the parish since the start of the war, the statement added. 

The two women, described as a mother and daughter, were walking to the convent, and "one was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety," it said. Seven others were shot and wounded in the attack.

"No warning was given, no notification was provided. They were shot in cold blood inside the premises of the Parish, where there are no belligerents," the statement continued.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said that Israel Defense Forces tanks also targeted the Convent of the Sisters of Mother Teresa, which is housing 54 disabled persons and is part of the church's compound. The building's generator — which is the only current source of electricity — and its fuel resources, solar panels, and water tanks have been destroyed, it said, and IDF rockets have made the convent "uninhabitable." 

CNN has reached out to the IDF for comment.

On Friday, UK lawmaker Layla Moran said her family members sheltering in in the church are “beyond desperate and terrified” as conditions continue to worsen. 

“(My family is) reporting white phosphorous and gunfire into their compound,” she said. “The bin collector and the janitor have been shot and their bodies are laying outside and remain uncollected.”

CNN cannot independently verify the conditions in and around the church, nor the allegation of the use of incendiary munitions, which can be illegal in some circumstances.

Citing her family members, the Oxford West and Abingdon member of parliament added that electricity generators have stopped working at the church.

On November 15, Moran told the UK House of Commons that one of her family members sheltering in the church had died.

CNN's Kareem El Damanhoury contributed to this report.

15 min ago

IDF chief of staff takes responsibility for deaths of 3 Israeli hostages

From CNN’s Jessie Gretener

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has taken responsibility for the deaths of three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by IDF soldiers Friday.

He said the IDF has completed a preliminary investigation of the incident.

"The IDF, and I as its commander, are responsible for what happened, and we will do everything to prevent such incidents from recurring in future combat," Halevi said in a video statement, referring to it as “a difficult and painful event.”

"There is nothing that the IDF soldiers and their commanders in the Gaza Strip want more than to rescue the hostages alive. In this case, we were not successful. We feel the deep sorrow of the families for the death of the hostages,” the IDF chief said.

“A split-second decision could be a life-or-death decision. I think the three hostages did everything possible so that we would understand – they moved around shirtless so that we wouldn't suspect them of carrying explosives and they held a white cloth — but the tension overcame all of the above,” Halevi said. 

Halevi said the IDF has completed a preliminary investigation of the incident and has updated the families of the killed hostages on their findings. 

“We notified the families of the difficult findings and transparently published them to the public. There may be additional cases in which hostages escape or are abandoned during combat, and we have the duty and responsibility to rescue them alive,” he said.

CNN has reached out to the IDF for more details.

Stanley Beecham and Tamar Michaelis contributed reporting to this post.

15 min ago

Netanyahu vows to continue war "until victory" in first speech since IDF accidentally killed hostages

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday told his nation that "we are in a war for our existence." Speaking for the first time since the Israeli military mistakenly shot and killed three Israeli hostages in Gaza, he said the war would go on.

"The war must continue until victory, despite the international pressure and despite the unbearable cost that the war is exacting from us in our fallen sons and daughters," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister also on Saturday appeared to suggest that new negotiations were underway to rescue Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. He said the Israeli military's continued use of force in Gaza was necessary to both bring the hostages back and win the war.

More on the hostages: The Israel Defense Forces said Friday it accidentally killed three Israeli hostages in Gaza after misidentifying them as a threat. The hostages were shirtless and waving a white flag when they were shot, according to an IDF official.

15 min ago

"We keep getting coffins": Families of hostages plead for Israeli government to bring back loved ones

From Tamar Michaelis and CNN's Catherine Nicholls

Family members of the hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas are "all in pain" after three hostages were accidentally killed by Israeli troops, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum spokesperson Haim Rubinstein said Saturday. 

“Like the entire people of Israel, we are all in pain facing yesterday’s tragedy,” Rubinstein said.

Several hostages’ family members spoke from "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, calling on the government to present a plan to get those held captive returned to Israel safely.  

Raz Ben-Ami, a hostage who was released from Hamas custody in late November, said she warned Israeli cabinet members that fighting in Gaza could harm those being held by Hamas. Her husband was also taken hostage and has not yet been released. 

“Unfortunately, I was right,” she said. “The hostages are going through hell, and are in life danger. ... Every day, hour, minute is crucial. ... A military campaign alone will not save the hostages.”

Ben-Ami said she is “begging” the Israeli government to “present a hostage release framework and encourage the world to promote it.” 

Danny Elgarat, brother of hostage Itzhak Elgarat, said he “does not get what (the Israeli government) is waiting for.”

“We see what’s going on. We keep getting coffins, one body after another,” Elgarat said, adding that the family members will move their activity to the Israel Defense Forces headquarters if they do not hear back from the government.  

“We will stand there 24/7, waiting for them,” he said.
15 min ago

IDF denies targeting journalists following death of Al Jazeera cameraman

From CNN’s Elizabeth Joseph and Lucas Lilieholm

The Israeli military said it has "never" deliberately targeted journalists, following accusations from the Al Jazeera network, whose cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa died after being wounded in an Israeli attack.

Responding to a CNN request for comment, the Israel Defense Forces said it took "all operationally feasible measures to protect both civilians and journalists."

"The IDF has never, and will never, deliberately target journalists. Given the ongoing exchanges of fire, remaining in an active combat zone has inherent risks. The IDF will continue to counter threats while persisting to mitigate harm to civilians,” the statement said.

Al Jazeera Media Network issued a statement on Friday condemning the airstrike that resulted in the death of cameraman Abu Daqqa and the injury of the network's Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh.

“The Network holds Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families,” the statement said. 

Journalists dying: At Abu Daqqa's funeral on Saturday, Dahdouh — who lost his wife, daughter, son, and grandson in an Israeli airstrike on the Al Nusiarat refugee camp in late October — accused Israel of targeting his former colleague and vowed to continue his work.

He said "more than 80 of our colleagues and their families were killed."

As of Friday, at least 64 journalists have been killed, and 13 injured, while covering Israel's war with Hamas, making it the most dangerous period for the profession in 31 years, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.