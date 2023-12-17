Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday told his nation that "we are in a war for our existence." Speaking for the first time since the Israeli military mistakenly shot and killed three Israeli hostages in Gaza, he said the war would go on.

"The war must continue until victory, despite the international pressure and despite the unbearable cost that the war is exacting from us in our fallen sons and daughters," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister also on Saturday appeared to suggest that new negotiations were underway to rescue Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. He said the Israeli military's continued use of force in Gaza was necessary to both bring the hostages back and win the war.

