By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 12:04 a.m. ET, December 14, 2023
5 min ago

Qatar hostage talks canceled as US official prepares for "serious conversations" with Israel. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Israel has canceled a planned trip to Qatar by the head of its foreign intelligence service to restart talks on a possible second hostage release deal, a source familiar with the negotiations confirmed to CNN.  

Mossad director David Barnea will not travel to the Qatari capital Doha, where previous talks on the release of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza have taken place, the source said, confirming a report by Israel's Channel 13 on Wednesday.  

Hamas is being unresponsive to overtures made in recent days to try to restart hostage negotiations, a source familiar with the efforts told CNN, as the US and other mediators try to resurrect talks that would see more hostages who were abducted on October 7 be released from captivity.

On Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister's office said hostage Tal Chimi, 41, had been pronounced dead. The office believes 135 hostages remain in Gaza, 116 of whom are alive. 

Here's what else you need to know:

  • Sullivan visit: US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will conduct “extremely serious conversations” with Israeli officials during his visit to Israel this week, the White House said, as the US looks to press Israel to conduct a more “surgical” campaign against Hamas. The visit comes as the White House struggles to square President Joe Biden’s comments about "indiscriminate bombing" in Gaza with the administration’s insistence that Israel’s “intent” is to limit civilian casualties.
  • US intelligence: Nearly half of the air-to-ground munitions that Israel has used in Gaza in its war with Hamas since October 7 have been unguided, otherwise known as “dumb bombs,” according to a new US intelligence assessment. Unguided munitions are typically less precise and can pose a greater threat to civilians, especially in such a densely populated area like Gaza — and may be contributing to the soaring civilian death toll. More than 18,600 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in the strip.
  • Rising toll: Several hospitals in Gaza reported receiving a high number of civilian casualties on Wednesday. Al-Nasser hospital in southern Gaza issued a list of 45 people who had been killed, whose bodies had been brought to the hospital. Medical staff at Al-Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah — also in southern Gaza — said 19 bodies were recovered after two houses in the area were hit by airstrikes.
  • On the ground: The Israeli military continues to fight in the Shejaiya neighborhood in northern Gaza following the deaths of nine soldiers in a battle Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. "It is our duty to complete this very heavy mission […] to dismantle Hamas, return the hostages home," Gallant told a news conference. The incident is among one of the largest losses of Israeli troops in Gaza combat.
  • Detainee assurances: Israeli officials have told the US that, going forward, they will give detainees their clothes back "immediately" if strip-searches are conducted, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Wednesday. His remarks come after images emerged last week of men in Gaza who were detained by Israeli forces, blindfolded and stripped down to their underwear. 
  • More fuel: Additional inspection points for humanitarian aid bound for Gaza are helping speed up shipments through the Rafah border crossing — with the amount of fuel being allowed in to rise by about one-third, Egypt said Wednesday. But it's still far lower than what international aid agencies say is required amid a growing humanitarian crisis exacerbated by overcrowding in makeshift encampments and cold, wet weather.
  • Cross-border fire: Two people were killed and one injured in an attack involving "enemy aircraft targeting and destroying a house" in the town of Yater in southern Lebanon, the country's National News Agency reported Wednesday. Yater is about 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) from the border with Israel. It comes after further crossfire between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants based in southern Lebanon was reported along the border Wednesday.
36 min ago

Biden administration staffers call for Gaza ceasefire at vigil outside White House

From CNN's Camila DeChalus

Biden administration staffers held a vigil in front of the White House on Wednesday to call on President Joe Biden to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

More than three dozen people attended, including political appointees, administration staffers and civil service career staff, with participants wearing sunglasses and masks to conceal their identities.

Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned from his job in October over disagreement with the Biden administration’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war, delivered opening remarks. 

A former administration staffer also read a statement given to him by a group of Palestinian administration officials who did not want to be identified.

“The US government’s decision to double down on fueling the violence has put our objectives … around the globe in jeopardy for us to achieve any movement on some of the most intractable issues we face today,” read the former administration official.

The United States has repeatedly blocked ceasefire calls at the United Nations Security Council. Its stance is at odds with most countries, which voted Tuesday to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire at the UN General Assembly.

The group that organized the vigil Wednesday called the violence that has unfolded in Gaza over the last few weeks “unacceptable.”

Last month, more than 700 staffers and political appointees signed a letter calling on the president to support a ceasefire.

Israel visit: US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Israel on Thursday for "extremely serious conversations" about humanitarian aid and the next phase of Israel's military campaign, a US official said. It comes as the White House struggles to square Biden's comments about "indiscriminate bombing" in Gaza with its insistence that Israel's "intent" is to limit civilian casualties. Nearly half of the air-to-ground munitions Israel has used in Gaza have been unguided, according to a US intelligence assessment.

1 hr 41 min ago

Israel cancels Mossad chief's Qatar trip to restart hostage talks

From CNN's Alex Marquardt in Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel has canceled a planned trip to Qatar by the head of its foreign intelligence service to restart talks on a possible second hostage release deal, a source familiar with the negotiations confirmed to CNN.  

Mossad director David Barnea will not travel to the Qatari capital Doha, where previous talks on the release of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza have taken place, the source said.  

Israel’s Channel 13 first reported Wednesday that the Israeli war cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had called off the trip and that senior Israeli officials would not go to Qatar to restart negotiations. 

CNN has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office about Barnea’s canceled trip. The Mossad answers directly to the Prime Minister. 

Around 240 people, from infants to octogenarians, were taken hostage during Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7. Dozens have been freed but many more remain missing, presumed to be held by the Palestinian militant organization and other groups in Gaza, following the breakdown of a temporary truce last month. 

The Israeli prime minister’s office believes 135 hostages remain in Gaza, 116 of whom are alive. 

Formal negotiations have not resumed since hostage talks that had been taking place in Doha broke down earlier this month. 

But Israel, the United States and Qatar have continued to discuss ways to try to jump start the discussions, multiple sources said. “We never stopped,” one source familiar with the talks said. 

Families of some of the Israeli hostages were outraged by the decision to cancel Barnea's trip and demanded answers. “We are fed up with the indifference and deadlock,” they said in a statement. 

“The families were shocked by the report on the rejection of the Director of Mossad's request to formulate an agreement for the release of the hostages,” the statement added. “This announcement comes in addition to the ignoring of the parents' request to meet with the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister, which have not yet been answered.” 

Tamar Michaelis, Kaitlan Collins, and Katie Bo Lillis contributed to this report.

1 hr 41 min ago

US intelligence assessment finds nearly half of Israeli munitions dropped on Gaza are imprecise "dumb bombs"

Exclusive from CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Katie Bo Lillis

Nearly half of the air-to-ground munitions that Israel has used in Gaza in its war with Hamas since October 7 have been unguided, otherwise known as “dumb bombs,” according to a new US intelligence assessment.

The assessment, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and described to CNN by three sources who have seen it, says that about 40-45% of the 29,000 air-to-ground munitions Israel has used have been unguided. The rest have been precision-guided munitions, the assessment says.

Unguided munitions are typically less precise and can pose a greater threat to civilians, especially in such a densely populated area like Gaza. The rate at which Israel is using the dumb bombs may be contributing to the soaring civilian death toll.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said Israel has been engaged in “indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza.

Asked for comment on the assessment, IDF spokesperson Nir Dinar told CNN, “We do not address the type of munitions used.”

Maj. Keren Hajioff, an Israeli spokesperson, said on Wednesday that “as a military committed to international law and a moral code of conduct, we are devoting vast resources to minimizing harm to the civilians that Hamas has forced into the role of human shields. Our war is against Hamas, not against the people of Gaza.”

But experts told CNN that if Israel is using unguided munitions at the rate the US believes they are, that undercuts the Israeli claim that they are trying to minimize civilian casualties.

“I’m extremely surprised and concerned,” said Brian Castner, a former Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officer who now serves as Amnesty International’s senior crisis adviser on arms and military operations.
“It’s bad enough to be using the weapons when they are precisely hitting their targets. It is a massive civilian harm problem if they do not have that accuracy, and if you can’t even give a benefit of the doubt that that the weapon is actually landing where the Israeli forces intended to,” Castner added.

Read the full story.

1 hr 41 min ago

Doctor claims Israeli forces abused Gaza hospital staff and patients

From CNN's Kareem Khadder and Eyad Kourdi 

A doctor at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza claims staff and patients were abused by Israeli soldiers after they were taken from the premises to a military screening center nearby.

The doctor, who declined to be named out of fear for his safety, told CNN in a telephone interview that dozens of men at the hospital had complied with an order from the Israeli military on Tuesday to form a line outside the facility.

They were then led about 500 meters away to a what he called a "filtration military camp" in the Al-Birawi area on the outskirts of Beit Lahia. 

At that location, he told CNN, they were ordered to remove their clothes and given blue overalls. They were handcuffed and sorted into groups based on their perceived threat level, the doctor claimed.  

He claimed the detainees were physically and verbally abused while handcuffed. At one point, the doctor said, when clashes broke out, Israeli soldiers had taken cover behind the detainees. 

The doctor’s claims cannot be verified.

CNN has asked the Israel Defense Forces for comment on how staff, patients and others at Kamal Adwan were processed after leaving the hospital. 

The doctor said that after several hours, the detainees — numbering about 1,000 people —were released and instructed to head toward specific areas in southern Gaza.  

Gunfire injured several of the group, he said, as they walked south.

“The IDF continues to act against Hamas strongholds in the north of Gaza, among them the area of Beit Lahia. The IDF takes all feasible precautions to mitigate harm to noncombatants, and is fighting against the Hamas terrorist organization, and not the civilians in Gaza or the medical teams operating there. This while following international law," the IDF said in a statement.

CNN received the same response from the IDF regarding several separate instances about their operations in Gaza.

3 hr 7 min ago

White House struggles to square Biden's comments about Israel's "indiscriminate bombing" in Gaza war

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Samantha Waldenberg and MJ Lee

The White House on Wednesday struggled to square President Joe Biden’s comments to donors that Israel’s offensive in Gaza was "indiscriminate" with the administration’s continued insistence that Israel’s “intent” is to limit civilian casualties.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby was asked multiple times by reporters about Biden's blunt claim Tuesday that Israel was beginning to lose global support in its war against Hamas because of the “indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza.

Kirby repeatedly emphasized that the Biden administration sees Israel’s “intent” to minimize civilian deaths, despite the president saying Israel was not being deliberate and careful. 

Asked by CNN’s MJ Lee why the White House insists on saying Israel has the “intent” to minimize civilian casualties, Kirby responded that “sometimes in war… the best-laid plans don’t get executed exactly the way you want.”

“We know that from bitter experience and our own military, no matter how precise and targeted we tried to be in Iraq and Afghanistan. There were times when we caused civilian casualties as well,” he said.

There was “a clear intent by the Israelis — an intent that they have admitted to publicly — that they are doing everything they can to reduce civilian casualties,” Kirby added.

Pressed if the White House was trying to argue that Israel was both trying to be deliberate and careful but at the same time bombing indiscriminately in other situations, Kirby repeated his previous talking points. 

“We know they have the intent. We know they're acting on the intent. Civilian casualties continue to happen. And again, we're going to keep urging them to reduce those,” Kirby said.

The spokesperson was also asked about Biden's remarks that he believed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to “change… with this government.”��

“The president realizes that Israel is a powerful, vibrant democracy and any change in the government is going to have to be determined by the Israeli people,” Kirby responded. He did not elaborate on what Biden meant by his comment.

About Biden's comments: At a campaign reception Tuesday, Biden said most of the world supported Israel but it was “starting to lose that support by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place.” He also seemed to admit that Netanyahu acknowledged the bombings.

“It was pointed out to me — I’m being very blunt with you all — it was pointed out to me that — by Bibi — that ‘Well, you carpet-bombed Germany. You dropped the atom bomb. A lot of civilians died.’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s why all these institutions were set up after World War Two to see to it that it didn’t happen again — it didn’t happen again,’” Biden said, according to the official White House transcript of the event.

He also called Netanyahu “a good friend” but said he “has to change and — with this government.”

3 hr 50 min ago

US official to discuss with Israel "efforts to be more surgical and more precise" in war with Hamas

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will conduct “extremely serious conversations” with Israeli officials during his visit to Israel this week, the White House said, as the US looks to press Israel to conduct a more “surgical” campaign against Hamas.

Sullivan is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet during the trip, which begins Thursday. He also plans to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The national security adviser will address the issue of aid to Gaza and the “next phase of the military campaign,” according to John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council.

Sullivan will discuss with the Israelis “efforts to be more surgical and more precise and to reduce harm to civilians.”

“That is an aim of ours. And the Israelis say it is an aim of theirs,” Kirby said. “But it's the results that count.”

He said the US has concerns about the manner in which Israel is conducting its offensive against Hamas — as demonstrated by President Joe Biden’s remarks to Democratic donors Tuesday — and has raised those with Israeli officials.

“The president yesterday reflected the reality of global opinion, which also matters. Our support for Israel is not diminished. But we have had concerns,” Kirby said. “And we have expressed those concerns about the prosecution of this military campaign, even while acknowledging that it's Hamas that started this, and it's Hamas that is continuing it.”

“I’m not going to get ahead of the conversations that Jake will be having,” Kirby went on. “But I would like to just say that these are extremely serious conversations and we hope there'll be constructive as well.”

Sullivan is likely to make additional stops in the region, though Kirby declined to say where.

1 hr 42 min ago

Fuel allowed into Gaza will rise by about a third, Egypt says

From CNN's Hosam Ahmed

Additional inspection points for humanitarian aid bound for Gaza are helping accelerate shipments through the Rafah border crossing — with the amount of fuel being allowed in to rise by about a third, Egypt said.

The amounts, however, are still far lower than what international aid agencies say is required amid a growing humanitarian crisis exacerbated by overcrowding in makeshift encampments and cold, wet weather.

On Tuesday, Israeli authorities began inspecting humanitarian aid trucks at two crossings between Israel and Gaza, but the trucks must still cross from Egypt through Rafah into the enclave.

The additional inspections should allow 60 to 80 more trucks to enter Gaza every day, said Diaa Rashwan, chair of Egypt's State Information Service.

There was also agreement on increasing the amount of fuel entering the strip daily from 129,000 liters (about 34,000 gallons) to 189,000 liters (about 49,900 gallons), in addition to two domestic cooking gas trucks, he added. 

4 hr 26 min ago

Israeli hostage in Gaza pronounced dead, prime minister's office says

From CNN's Tamar Michaelis

A hostage previously believed to be alive in Gaza has been pronounced dead, the Israeli prime minister’s office said Wednesday.

Tal Chimi, 41, was taken hostage by Hamas militants on October 7, the office said. 

Chimi was the grandson of the founders of kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, where he lived, according to a joint statement on behalf of the Chimi family, the kibbutz and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters.

“He was connected in every fiber of his soul to the kibbutz, and was one of the pillars of the community,” the statement said.

The kibbutz was one of several communities in southern Israel attacked in the early morning of October 7 by Hamas militants.

Chimi leaves behind his wife, three children — 9-year-old twins and a 6-year-old son — his father, Zohar, and his sister, Or, the statement said.