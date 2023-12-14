Israel has canceled a planned trip to Qatar by the head of its foreign intelligence service to restart talks on a possible second hostage release deal, a source familiar with the negotiations confirmed to CNN.
Mossad director David Barnea will not travel to the Qatari capital Doha, where previous talks on the release of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza have taken place, the source said, confirming a report by Israel's Channel 13 on Wednesday.
Hamas is being unresponsive to overtures made in recent days to try to restart hostage negotiations, a source familiar with the efforts told CNN, as the US and other mediators try to resurrect talks that would see more hostages who were abducted on October 7 be released from captivity.
On Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister's office said hostage Tal Chimi, 41, had been pronounced dead. The office believes 135 hostages remain in Gaza, 116 of whom are alive.
Here's what else you need to know:
- Sullivan visit: US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will conduct “extremely serious conversations” with Israeli officials during his visit to Israel this week, the White House said, as the US looks to press Israel to conduct a more “surgical” campaign against Hamas. The visit comes as the White House struggles to square President Joe Biden’s comments about "indiscriminate bombing" in Gaza with the administration’s insistence that Israel’s “intent” is to limit civilian casualties.
- US intelligence: Nearly half of the air-to-ground munitions that Israel has used in Gaza in its war with Hamas since October 7 have been unguided, otherwise known as “dumb bombs,” according to a new US intelligence assessment. Unguided munitions are typically less precise and can pose a greater threat to civilians, especially in such a densely populated area like Gaza — and may be contributing to the soaring civilian death toll. More than 18,600 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in the strip.
- Rising toll: Several hospitals in Gaza reported receiving a high number of civilian casualties on Wednesday. Al-Nasser hospital in southern Gaza issued a list of 45 people who had been killed, whose bodies had been brought to the hospital. Medical staff at Al-Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah — also in southern Gaza — said 19 bodies were recovered after two houses in the area were hit by airstrikes.
- On the ground: The Israeli military continues to fight in the Shejaiya neighborhood in northern Gaza following the deaths of nine soldiers in a battle Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. "It is our duty to complete this very heavy mission […] to dismantle Hamas, return the hostages home," Gallant told a news conference. The incident is among one of the largest losses of Israeli troops in Gaza combat.
- Detainee assurances: Israeli officials have told the US that, going forward, they will give detainees their clothes back "immediately" if strip-searches are conducted, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Wednesday. His remarks come after images emerged last week of men in Gaza who were detained by Israeli forces, blindfolded and stripped down to their underwear.
- More fuel: Additional inspection points for humanitarian aid bound for Gaza are helping speed up shipments through the Rafah border crossing — with the amount of fuel being allowed in to rise by about one-third, Egypt said Wednesday. But it's still far lower than what international aid agencies say is required amid a growing humanitarian crisis exacerbated by overcrowding in makeshift encampments and cold, wet weather.
- Cross-border fire: Two people were killed and one injured in an attack involving "enemy aircraft targeting and destroying a house" in the town of Yater in southern Lebanon, the country's National News Agency reported Wednesday. Yater is about 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) from the border with Israel. It comes after further crossfire between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants based in southern Lebanon was reported along the border Wednesday.