The UN General Assembly voted Tuesday to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, in a rebuke to the United States which last week blocked a similar resolution in the smaller Security Council.

A majority of 153 nations voted for the resolution during the emergency special session, while 10 voted against and 23 abstained.

While a General Assembly vote is politically significant and seen as wielding moral weight, it is nonbinding, unlike a Security Council resolution.

The vote, hailed as “historic” by Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour, comes as the war between Israel and Hamas enters its third month, and as medics and aid groups sound alarm bells on the humanitarian situation in besieged Gaza.

Here are other headlines you should know:

Humanitarian crisis: Diseases including chicken pox, meningitis and upper respiratory tract infections are spreading in Gaza, Palestinian and international medical authorities said. One emergency aid coordinator told CNN there are barely “living conditions” for the people. And an intense downpour Tuesday displaced families who are struggling to keep water and mud out of their makeshift tents in southern Gaza. More than 18,000 people have been killed in the enclave since fighting broke out, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Monday.

Aid movement: There is currently no plan to allow aid to enter Gaza directly from Israel, an official at Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) told CNN. But the US is pressuring Israel to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing to allow trucks to go directly into Gaza on an emergency basis, US officials told CNN. On Tuesday, 197 humanitarian aid trucks were screened and transferred to Gaza via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, Israeli officials said.