The UN General Assembly voted Tuesday to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, in a rebuke to the United States which last week blocked a similar resolution in the smaller Security Council.
A majority of 153 nations voted for the resolution during the emergency special session, while 10 voted against and 23 abstained.
While a General Assembly vote is politically significant and seen as wielding moral weight, it is nonbinding, unlike a Security Council resolution.
The vote, hailed as “historic” by Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour, comes as the war between Israel and Hamas enters its third month, and as medics and aid groups sound alarm bells on the humanitarian situation in besieged Gaza.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- Humanitarian crisis: Diseases including chicken pox, meningitis and upper respiratory tract infections are spreading in Gaza, Palestinian and international medical authorities said. One emergency aid coordinator told CNN there are barely “living conditions” for the people. And an intense downpour Tuesday displaced families who are struggling to keep water and mud out of their makeshift tents in southern Gaza. More than 18,000 people have been killed in the enclave since fighting broke out, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Monday.
- Aid movement: There is currently no plan to allow aid to enter Gaza directly from Israel, an official at Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) told CNN. But the US is pressuring Israel to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing to allow trucks to go directly into Gaza on an emergency basis, US officials told CNN. On Tuesday, 197 humanitarian aid trucks were screened and transferred to Gaza via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, Israeli officials said.
- Israeli losses: Seven Israeli soldiers, including a battalion commander, have been killed in a single incident in northern Gaza, Israel's military said Tuesday. Details of the incident, which marks one of the biggest losses of life for Israeli forces during their ongoing offensive, were not immediately made public. A total of 112 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to the military.
- Flooding tunnels: Israel has told the US it has begun “carefully testing out” flooding some of Gaza's tunnels with seawater “on a limited basis” to test the ability to degrade Hamas's underground network on a larger scale, a US official told CNN Tuesday. Separately, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said troops inside Gaza are operating deep underground. Also, the Israel Defense Forces said 13 soldiers have been killed by friendly fire since the beginning of the ground operation in the enclave.
- Medics detained: Dozens of medical staff at a northern Gaza hospital were taken to an undisclosed location by the Israeli military, a senior doctor said, as the enclave’s wider health care system teeters on the edge of collapse. More than 70 staff including the hospital's director were "arrested and taken to an unknown area," according to Abu-Safia head of pediatrics at Kamal Adwan Hospital. His claim was echoed in a statement by Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.
- Hostage situation: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to meet with families of American hostages abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel, a White House official told CNN. Also, the IDF said the bodies of two Israeli hostages have been recovered in Gaza.
- International relations: Rifts between the US and Israel spilled into public view as Biden warned that Israel was losing international support for its campaign against Hamas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rejected American plans for post-war Gaza. The divides, which until now had mostly been contained behind the scenes, reflected growing differences between the two staunch allies as the civilian death toll in Gaza mounts. A pair of top US officials will travel to Israel this week for key meetings during this critical moment for the war.
- Wider conflict: Israeli forces struck targets in Syria and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the military said Tuesday, the latest in cross-border exchanges that have raised fears Israel's war with Hamas could spark a wider regional conflict. Meanwhile, an IDF spokesperson claimed that more than 100,000 people had recently fled their homes in southern Lebanon and moved north inside the country.