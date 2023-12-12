The United Nations General Assembly will on Tuesday resume its emergency session on the situation in Gaza, days after the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.
UN staff in Gaza feel abandoned after the US veto, a top official said. They "cannot understand" why a ceasefire has not been agreed upon after thousands have been killed and displaced, the UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told CNN.
The number of people killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7 has risen to 18,205, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the enclave said Monday.
Catch up on the latest developments in the war here:
- On the ground: Israeli troops are encircling Hamas' final two strongholds in northern Gaza, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed Monday. Hamas battalions in the Jabalya and Shejaiya areas were "on the verge of dismantling," he said, adding that surrendering militants had admitted they were short of weapons and food. Meanwhile, the head of the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza described heavy fighting and a significant Israeli military presence around the Jabalya refugee camp, while a doctor said the Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza City was surrounded by Israeli forces.
- Doctor shot: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said one of its surgeons was injured in a shooting at the Al Awda hospital in northern Gaza. “Our colleagues report snipers surrounding the hospital, firing on those inside,” MSF said. The NGO, also known as Doctors Without Borders, also said two of its medics were among five health workers killed at the hospital since October 7. CNN has asked the Israeli military for a response to the MSF allegation.
- Biden warning: US President Joe Biden on Monday night touted his unshakeable support for “the safety of the Jewish people and the security of Israel and its right to exist” in the wake of the Hamas terror attacks of October 7. But he cautioned: "The whole world’s public opinion can shift overnight, we can’t let that happen.”
- EU moves: The European Union will work on introducing sanctions against Jewish settlers who commit acts of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the bloc's foreign policy chief said Monday. Meanwhile, the leaders of Ireland, Spain, Belgium and Malta wrote to European Council President Charles Michel calling for a discussion at an upcoming EU summit on the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.
- Aid screening: Two crossings into Gaza will be used to help screen aid destined for the strip, Israeli authorities said Monday, as they face mounting international pressure to ease the humanitarian crisis there. Israeli officials said the move would speed up deliveries and help increase the volume of aid to Gaza following warnings from the UN and other aid agencies that not enough food, water or medical supplies were reaching displaced residents.
- "Disturbing" photos: Recent images of men detained and stripped down in Gaza were "deeply disturbing," US State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said Monday. Asked by CNN about the photos, Miller reiterated that the US is seeking more information from the Israeli government.
- Qatari funding: Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the Gulf state of Qatar has come under fire by Israeli officials, US politicians and media outlets for sending hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Gaza, which is governed by the Palestinian militant group. But all that happened with Israel’s blessing. In interviews with key Israeli players conducted in collaboration with Israeli investigative journalism organization Shomrim, CNN was told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued the cash flow to Hamas, despite concerns raised from within his own government.